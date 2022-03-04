Flight attendant soothes crying kid, wholesome video leaves people emotional

Often people come throughout such tales of compassion and kindness that depart them emotional. Just like this tale of a flight attendant who helped sooth a crying youngster and held him till he fell asleep. There is an opportunity that the candy video of the incident, shared on Instagram, will depart you content too.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page Good News Movement together with a descriptive caption. “Flight attendant helps soothe crying child. ‘The flight attendant came and brought us some stickers for him to play with but the little one kept crying. She later brought some small cups to keep him busy but that didn’t stop his crying. So to our surprise she took him in her arms and stayed with him for a while until he fell asleep…She showed us love, affection and empathy!’ This took place of a flight from Brasília to Cuiabá, Brazil,” it reads.

Take a have a look at the attractive video:

The video has been posted about six hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 1.3 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback. Many praised the flight attendant for her variety gesture.

“No doubt this has helped the flight attendant too. Compassion given, and snuggles from a wee one are sometimes the best medicine for all,” wrote an Instagram person. “British airways flight attendants once spent a 10 hour flight taking shifts holding my inconsolable 11 month old, because I was traveling alone and 7 months pregnant, and super sick. Flight attendants deserve WAY more credit. Thank your crew at the end of your flight,” shared one other. “Omg he fell asleep. I’m bawling,” expressed a 3rd. “Crying over here!! This is so kind of this flight attendant. I’m sure the parents felt such relief,” commented a fourth.

