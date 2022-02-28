Flight bans to visas – what does the EU’s Ukraine response mean for Spain?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced additional measures on Sunday, including additional stress on Russia on prime of earlier financial sanctions in response to their invasion of Ukraine.

Her full statement didn’t go into a lot element on precisely how the brand new guidelines will apply.

It’s possible that there will likely be additional clarifications within the days to come back, however right here’s what we all know up to now;

Visa guidelines

EU member states will talk about on Monday utilizing a little-known rule known as the Temporary Protection Directive to permit Ukrainians to remain throughout the Bloc for as much as a yr and not using a visa.

Since 2017, Ukrainians have benefited from the 90-day rule, which suggests they’ll spend 90 days out of each 180 within the EU or Schengen zone while not having a visa.

“We need to be prepared for day 91,” EU house affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson mentioned on Sunday.

This change wouldn’t have an effect on entry to the Bloc – the 90-day rule signifies that Ukrainians can already enter with out having to indicate a visa – however as soon as right here they might not be required to make an software for asylum.

Ursula von der Leyen mentioned: “We welcome with open arms these Ukrainians who must flee from Putin’s bombs and I’m pleased with the nice and cozy welcome that Europeans have given them.

“We are mobilising every effort and every euro to support our Eastern Member States – to host and take care of these refugees.”

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska mentioned on Sunday that his administration is absolutely dedicated to welcoming Ukrainian refugees to Spain.

For years kids from Chernobyl have spent summers and Christmases with households in Spain due to NGO schemes that additionally exist for minors from Western Sahara. Many of those similar Spanish households are actually calling for a secure journey hall to deliver the youngsters to Spain to allow them to home them completely or till the battle ends.

Flight ban

Russian-owned, Russian-controlled or Russian-registered planes are actually barred from all EU airspace, together with the airspace over Spain. They won’t be able to take off or land anyplace within the EU, or fly over EU airspace. This consists of business airways and personal jets.

All flight connections between Spain and the Ukraine have been cancelled, and Ukraine has additionally closed its airspace.

There is, nevertheless, no journey ban on Russia, so individuals can nonetheless journey between Spain and Russia on both a non-Russian airline or by highway, rail or sea.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday mentioned it really useful that travellers delay non-essential journey to Russia and requested Spanish residents in Russia to remain knowledgeable in regards to the battle in Ukraine.

Spain’s Covid-related journey guidelines are nonetheless in place that means that as non-EU nationals vacationers from Russia have to be absolutely vaccinated as a way to journey to Spain, though Spain doesn’t recognise the Sputnik vaccine.

SWIFT/Russian central financial institution sanctions

If you’ve got any monetary dealings with organisations or people in Russia, these might grow to be tough within the coming days.

The EU has agreed to disconnect Russia from the Swift community, which is a communications community used for making worldwide cash transfers, and von der Leyen additionally introduced sanctions on Russia’s central financial institution

Shipping ban

If you’ve got just lately ordered something from Russia it’s possible you’ll discover there are supply points even when your fee goes by means of with out issues.

Economic sanctions imply that sure cargo from Russia will be seized or blocked from coming into the EU.

Spain has additionally proposed that European ports be fully closed to Russian ships in addition to for firms with capital within the japanese superpower.

Russia Today ban

The EU has additionally banned Russian state media shops together with Russia Today (RT), Sputnik and their subsidiaries. Exactly how this may work just isn’t but clear, with Von der Leyen saying that the EU is “developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe”.

Both RT and Sputnik have Spanish-language variations.

Asset seizures

The Spanish authorities hasn’t revealed stats on the Russian oligarchs that dwell or have belongings in Spain, nor have they introduced any sanctions geared toward them because the United Kingdom and the United States have achieved.

However, the EU has proposed sanctions on Russia’s wealthiest tycoons so it could be solely a matter of days earlier than ‘oligarcas’ in Spain really feel the pinch.

Among essentially the most notable belongings that Russian millionaires personal in Spain are mega-yachts docked in Barcelona, Marbella and different upmarket coastal areas, as effectively hundreds of mansions in unique areas.

Russian and Chinese nationals make up the majority of overseas luxurious patrons in Spain, because the acquisition of a house value €500,000+ offers them entry to EU residency by means of the so-called golden visa scheme.

Price rises

Previously introduced financial sanctions on Russia are prone to result in value rises all through Europe, significantly for oil, fuel and petrol.

A gathering of EU power ministers on Monday goes to have a look at methods of controlling value rises.

Thanks to the truth that Spain will get most of its pure fuel from Algeria, the nation is much less reliant than different EU nations on Russian fuel, but it surely does import a considerable amount of maize and different grain from Ukraine.

In February 2022, an already excessive inflation price reached 7.4 % in Spain, the very best stage in 33 years. This, mixed with the disaster unfolding in Ukraine, will impression the worth of meals, non-alcoholic drinks and gas specifically, economists say.

Eurovision

And if you happen to’re a Eurovision fan, don’t count on to see a Russian entry on the contest in May, the European Broadcasting Commission has introduced that Russia is barred from the 2022 occasion.