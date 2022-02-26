Flight Carrying 219 Indians Evacuated From Ukraine Lands In Mumbai

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated he’s personally monitoring the evacuation efforts

New Delhi:

India at present evacuated 219 individuals as a part of its mission to carry Indians from war-hit Ukraine. The flight took off from neighbouring Romania, because the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil plane operations, and landed in Mumbai at 7:50 pm.

“These are our children who are coming back to their homeland. So we as BMC are doing all the preparation for them. If they want to go anywhere, their testing, vaccination, food, anything, we will be bearing their expenses,” stated Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

“Welcome back to the motherland!” tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was in Mumbai to welcome the returning college students.

Welcome again to the motherland! Glad to see the grins on the faces of Indians safely evacuated from Ukraine on the Mumbai airport. Govt. led by PM @NarendraModi ji is working relentlessly to make sure security of each Indian. pic.twitter.com/fjuzjtNl9r — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 26, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who stated he’s personally monitoring the evacuation efforts, additionally tweeted saying this is step one within the evacuation mission titled “Operation Ganga”.

Indians who have been evacuated and delivered to the Romanian capital Bucharest praised Indian officers for “taking care of everything”, whereas many others nonetheless stranded in bunkers complained that no assist has been forthcoming.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has suggested its residents to not transfer to any of the border posts with out coordination with its officers. Thousands of Indians have been stranded within the nation and are desperately in search of a approach out.

“The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in our neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens,” the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted this morning.

The embassy stated that it is discovering it “increasingly difficult” to assist Indian nationals who attain border checkpoints with out prior intimation.

Meanwhile, India abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council decision that deplored within the strongest phrases Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine. New Delhi stated dialogue is the one reply to settling variations and disputes and voiced “regret” that the trail of diplomacy was given up.

The decision didn’t move as everlasting member Russia used its veto.