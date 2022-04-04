Flights delayed at King Shaka International airport after refuelling glitch | News24

Flights had been delayed at King Shaka International Airport on Sunday after a technical glitch in refuelling.

ACSA group government of operations Terence Delomoney mentioned that six plane skilled delays as a result of glitch.

“King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) experienced a technical problem with the fuel hydrant system on Sunday morning. Re-fuelling had to be done by a tanker. The issue was resolved at 11:30 on Sunday,” mentioned Delomoney.

No gasoline at King Shaka. So no planes can take off!! I can’t anymore ?????? — Marc Forrest (iguy.eth) (@MarcForrest) April 3, 2022

Angry passengers took to social media to complain about their flights being delayed.

“No fuel at King Shaka. So no planes can take off!! I can’t anymore,” tweeted one consumer.

Delomoney mentioned that operations had since returned to regular, and that the airport had ample gasoline shares.

