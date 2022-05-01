Flights grounded as Iraq hit by increasingly frequent dust storms yet again

Iraq on Sunday was but once more lined in a thick sheet of orange because it suffered the newest in a collection of mud storms which have turn into more and more frequent.

Flights had been grounded as a result of poor visibility at airports serving the capital Baghdad and the Shiite holy metropolis of Najaf, with the phenomenon anticipated to proceed into Monday, based on the climate service.

“Flights have been interrupted at the airports of Baghdad and Najaf due to the dust storm,” the spokesman for the civil aviation authority, Jihad al-Diwan, instructed AFP.

Visibility was cited at lower than 500 meters (550 yards), with flights anticipated to renew as soon as climate improves.

Iraq was hammered by a collection of such storms in April, grounding flights and leaving dozens hospitalized with respiratory issues.

Amer al-Jabri, of Iraq’s meteorological workplace, beforehand instructed AFP that the climate phenomenon is anticipated to turn into more and more frequent “due to drought, desertification and declining rainfall.”

Iraq is especially weak to local weather change, having already witnessed report low rainfall and excessive temperatures lately.

Experts have mentioned these components threaten to deliver social and financial catastrophe within the war-scarred nation.

In November, the World Bank warned that Iraq might endure a 20-percent drop in water assets by 2050 as a result of local weather change.

In early April, setting ministry official Issa al-Fayad had warned that Iraq might face “272 days of dust” a 12 months in coming a long time, based on the state information company INA.

The ministry mentioned the climate phenomenon may very well be confronted by “increasing vegetation cover and creating forests that act as windbreaks.”

