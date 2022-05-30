Flipkart Sale live! Get up to 50% off on iPhone SE, iPhone 8, Google Pixel 3, Redmi Note 7s, more

Flipkart refurbished telephones sale has introduced reductions of as much as 50% on iPhone 6, 6s, 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, Google Pixel 3a XL, Redmi Note 7s and others.

Flipkart refurbished cellphone sale is again with thrilling offers. The e-commerce large is making a gift of enticing reductions on refurbished iPhones in addition to Android telephones from widespread manufacturers like Samsung, Google and Redmi. So, when you have been planning to purchase a smartphone in your each day actions, on-line courses, and many others, at a less expensive value, then this could possibly be the perfect probability for you. You can seize iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone SE, Google Pixel 3a XL, Redmi Note 7s and plenty of extra at a gorgeous low cost. You can meet your each day necessities with these telephones at a less expensive fee. And for those who’re frightened concerning the high quality of the refurbished telephones then you need to know that each one of those telephones are renewed and made totally useful with as much as 47 high quality checks by professionals. Check the enticing offers and reductions on these refurbished smartphones right here

Flipkart refurbished telephones sale: Deals on iPhones

You can get refurbished iPhones ranging from simply Rs. 10,999. Unbelievable? Well! It’s true, iPhone 6s 32GB (area grey shade) variant is obtainable for under Rs. 10,999 whereas 64 GB Rose Gold is priced at simply Rs. 13,699. The system comes with a 4.7 inch Retina show with TouchID, a 12MP rear digital camera, 5MP selfie lens and A9 chipset.

Additionally, refurbished iPhone 7, iPhone SE and iPhone 8 64 GB (Black) are additionally out there for a reduced value of Rs. 13,499, Rs. 8199 and Rs. 14,699 respectively on Flipkart.

Deals on refurbished Google Pixel 3a XL telephones

The refurbished Google Pixel 3a XL with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is obtainable for Rs. 12,999 whereas the compact Pixel 3 XL is promoting for Rs. 13,799 for the 64GB mannequin. The Pixel 3a XL comes with 6 inch FHD+ show, together with 12.2 MP rear digital camera, 8MP selfie digital camera, 3,700mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset.

Deals on different refurbished telephones

Moreover, the e-commerce portal can be making a gift of reductions on android telephones from Samsung, Redmi, Vivo, Oppo and others. The Mi Redmi Note 7s (Sapphire Blue) 32 GB variant is listed for Rs. 7,490, Whereas Mi Redmi Note 10S 128 GB is obtainable for simply Rs. 12,899.