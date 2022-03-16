Flood flotsam hits 2 million pieces as cleaners storm the beaches

She estimated the clean-up had surpassed 2 million items of garbage on Tuesday, with one other week of cleansing as much as come.

On Saturday, Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon introduced an extra $745,000 can be given to as much as 16 volunteer teams to assist velocity up the restoration effort in nationwide and marine parks earlier than the Easter college vacation interval.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman mentioned $20,000 had been given to the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation to assist clear Ok’gari and areas round Maryborough and Hervey Bay, with Parks and Wildlife Service officers working alongside the BAC.

“Already, more than 40 cubic metres of small to medium-sized debris have been collected from K’gari,” the spokesman mentioned. “Large machinery, including loaders and trucks, are being organised to remove the pontoons from K’gari and Teewah, and QPWS is working with Maritime Safety Queensland to co-ordinate this part of the clean-up operation.”