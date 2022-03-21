Flood-hit Lismore residents dump debris outside Kirribilli House
On Monday, it was introduced two of the state’s former high public servants, Mick Fuller and Professor Mary O’Kane, would lead an investigation into the causes of the latest lethal floods, the emergency response and the way forward for constructing on floodplains.
The inquiry will study the preparedness of NSW to cope with main flooding occasions, whereas contemplating gaps within the emergency response that left inundated residents within the state’s north to be rescued by personal boats.
Loading
Acting Premier Paul Toole appointed Mr Fuller, a former police commissioner, and Professor O’Kane, chair of the Independent Planning Commission, to steer the impartial inquiry. It is because of report back to Premier Dominic Perrottet on causation, land use planning and administration by June 30.
An extra response to the federal government is due by September 30.
“We have always said we will take whatever action we can to improve our management of natural disasters, and this inquiry is an important step in that process,” Mr Toole mentioned.
The Morning Edition publication is our information to the day’s most essential and attention-grabbing tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.