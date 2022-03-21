Flood-hit Lismore residents dump debris outside Kirribilli House

On Monday, it was introduced two of the state’s former high public servants, Mick Fuller and Professor Mary O’Kane, would lead an investigation into the causes of the latest lethal floods, the emergency response and the way forward for constructing on floodplains.

The Lismore residents are calling for a response to local weather change from the Prime Minister. Credit:Extinction Rebellion Sydney

The inquiry will study the preparedness of NSW to cope with main flooding occasions, whereas contemplating gaps within the emergency response that left inundated residents within the state’s north to be rescued by personal boats.

Acting Premier Paul Toole appointed Mr Fuller, a former police commissioner, and Professor O’Kane, chair of the Independent Planning Commission, to steer the impartial inquiry. It is because of report back to Premier Dominic Perrottet on causation, land use planning and administration by June 30.