Flood warnings for SEQ, as rising water traps cars and chopper rescues driver

In Brisbane, the Moggill Ferry providers had been cancelled due to particles, whereas the CityCat and ferry providers in Brisbane had been additionally cancelled on Wednesday evening. Beaches, with swells of as much as 4 metres, would in all probability stay closed on Thursday. The Cape River additionally had a serious flood warning, and a minor flood warning was in place for the Burdekin and Suttor rivers. The rain pressured dozens of roads to shut throughout the state, whereas emergency providers continued to answer automobiles in floodwater.

Flooding within the Lockyer Valley. Credit:Transport and Main Roads Queensland. In Caboolture on Thursday morning, the Queensland Ambulance Service mentioned automobiles had been caught on Beachmere Road at 7am, however nobody was injured or required transport to hospital. At Imbil, within the Gympie area, a lady’s car turned submerged in floodwater on Imbil Island Road on Wednesday evening, however she declined paramedic assist. The SES has continued to answer greater than 100 requires help. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk mentioned swiftwater rescue crews responded to 5 requests for help since 3pm on Wednesday, however no rescues had been required.

The city of Giru in Queensland’s Burdekin area skilled important flooding. Credit:Nine News “The Queensland Police Service advise that one house in Kelso near Townsville was inundated with ankle-deep water yesterday.” Palaszczuk mentioned a number of roads had been being affected by flooding, and urged motorists to watch out. The bureau’s Laura Boekel mentioned already flooded western catchments had skilled renewed rises to average flood ranges. “Over the coming days we are expecting rain areas to continue across central and eastern Queensland,” she mentioned.

“We could see thunderstorms which could bring more intense pockets of rainfall as well as damaging winds. At this stage, these rain areas will likely ease from Saturday. “Due to saturated catchments across large areas of Queensland, any rainfall could lead to flash flooding as catchments are responding very quickly to rain.” Overnight, 206 millimetres was recorded at Wonbah Forest, inland from Bundaberg, 154 millimetres at Ocean View within the Moreton Bay area, and 139 millimetres at Woodford. Further north, the bureau warned of average flooding at Gympie alongside the Mary River from Thursday afternoon. Minor flooding was taking place at Dagun Pocket, Gympie, throughout the morning. More rain and storms had been forecast for the area.