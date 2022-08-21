World
Flooding in eastern Afghanistan kills at least 9: Official – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in jap Afghanistan in a single day left no less than 9 individuals lifeless, swept away properties and destroyed livestock and agricultural land, a provincial official and a villager elder mentioned on Sunday.
Associated Press video confirmed villagers within the Khushi district of Logar province south of the Afghan capital of Kabul cleansing up after the flooding, their broken properties in disarray.
Abdullah Mufaker, head of Logar province’s pure catastrophe administration ministry, mentioned it was nonetheless unknown what number of have been killed and injured by the rising waters however that there have been no less than 9 fatalities.
“The exact number is not clear for the time being, and the people have gone to remove the dead bodies,” he mentioned.
Del Agha, a village elder, mentioned the flooding was unprecedented within the historical past of Khushi. “It destroyed all the people’s animals, houses and agricultural lands,” he mentioned. “People are homeless, they have been refuged to the mountains.”
Last week, heavy rains set off flash floods that killed no less than 31 individuals and left dozens lacking in northern Afghanistan.
Associated Press video confirmed villagers within the Khushi district of Logar province south of the Afghan capital of Kabul cleansing up after the flooding, their broken properties in disarray.
Abdullah Mufaker, head of Logar province’s pure catastrophe administration ministry, mentioned it was nonetheless unknown what number of have been killed and injured by the rising waters however that there have been no less than 9 fatalities.
“The exact number is not clear for the time being, and the people have gone to remove the dead bodies,” he mentioned.
Del Agha, a village elder, mentioned the flooding was unprecedented within the historical past of Khushi. “It destroyed all the people’s animals, houses and agricultural lands,” he mentioned. “People are homeless, they have been refuged to the mountains.”
Last week, heavy rains set off flash floods that killed no less than 31 individuals and left dozens lacking in northern Afghanistan.