Floods prompt ANC to act on climate crisis | Citypress

Traffice circle in Umdloti, North of Duraban was washed away by flooding. Photo: Rosetta Msimang/City Press

POLITICS

The current floods that hit components of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have prompted the ANC to suggest {that a} parliamentary advert hoc committee on constructing local weather change resilience be established.

The social gathering’s drafting committee for coverage and nationwide convention might be making certain that the problem is built-in into its dialogue papers.

This is based on a 10-page report from the social gathering’s particular nationwide government committee (NEC) assembly, which befell final week.

The forestry, fisheries and surroundings parliamentary portfolio committee at present offers with 9 completely different branches. A separate committee focusing solely on local weather change would due to this fact reduce the burden on the division and permit for higher deal with the matter, with over 43 bridges and entry roads now having been affected, compounding the prevailing backlogs.

READ: Burials bring more pain for Durban flood victims

The floods, which swept away houses and infrastructure within the two provinces, is claimed to have been attributable to local weather change, which suggests higher steps have to be taken to cope with the problem.

“The real cost of the current disaster is still being calculated, coming so soon after another flood disaster in 2019. It is clear that these extreme weather conditions are affecting our country more frequently, highlighting the need for urgent attention to building climate change resilience and mitigation as central to our strategy of a better life for all,” the report reads.

It additionally explored different methods of easing the scenario, stating that there have been “humanitarian challenges” in helping communities who had been devastated by the floods.

“The floods destroyed homes and infrastructure (especially) roads, disrupted services (water, electricity, communication) and economic activities in the province. The impact on logistics and the Durban port will be felt throughout the country, given its strategic importance for imports and exports.

READ: Government prioritises women and persons with disabilities affected by the KZN floods

“In addition to regular reports from KwaZulu-Natal, once attention was drawn to the floods also affecting Port St Johns, the Eastern Cape was asked to brief the committee, along with the mayor of Port St Johns. Humanitarian donations collected in the Eastern Cape have been redirected to Port St Johns and the provincial government is engaging with the cooperative governance department on support,” based on the report.

The doc additionally mirrored on the Western Cape fires that destroyed over 300 shacks in Langa, displacing over 1 300 folks.

The governing social gathering famous that it will be sending NEC deployees to the realm, whereas district improvement mannequin champions had been engaged to work with the province in dealing with the scenario.

“The city [Cape Town] is adamant that it will not seek a disaster declaration, presumably because it can manage.

The report read:

However, during the first two nights, people had to sleep in the open, with no provision for halls or public facilities opened to them. Gift of the Givers and other community organisations have assisted with some temporary relief packages. The ANC in the province has been working with the Anglican Cape Town Diocese and other nongovernmental organisations in assisting the community.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy said there were many other ways in which government was seeking to mitigate climate change and made particular mention of the way it was affecting poor communities in the country.

“All research shows that people living in poverty will be most affected by climate change. What we need to do is make sure that people have knowledge of what it’s about,” she stated.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy cites the introduction of carbon tax.

Creecy stated:

The president has appointed Daniel Mminele [head of the newly established presidential climate finance task team] to research what they’re providing, the phrases and circumstances and the way we may utilise [the money] with out making our sovereign debt disaster worse. “And then Treasury has introduced a carbon tax, saying that it would increase in the next few years.

This week the Climate Change Bill was opened for comments.

The bill seeks to enable the development of an effective climate change response and a long-term, just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy and society.

It also provides for the establishment of the Presidential Climate Commission, where different sectors of society – organised labour, civil society, business and government ministers – will advise on the country’s climate change response.

The function of this commission includes offering advice on the country’s implementation of the proposed bill.

READ: Government accused of only paying lip service to climate change

The commission may also carry out research on reducing the emission of greenhouse gases and adapting to the effects of climate change.

While all these initiatives are aimed at the greater good of society, Creecy said the real challenge was ensuring that a budget was allocated so that the proposed plans and strategies could be successfully implemented.

READ: Flood victims call for transparency from government on relief efforts

This, she said, might not be easy, since South Africa was a developing country and the money was needed by other departments.

South Africa was offered $8.5 billion (R134 billion) from the US and European powers at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, last year, which Creecy said government was still considering.

“The president has appointed Daniel Mminele [head of the newly established presidential climate finance task team] to investigate what they’re offering, the terms and conditions and how we could utilise [the money] without making our sovereign debt crisis worse.

“And then Treasury has introduced a carbon tax, saying that it would increase in the next few years,” she added.