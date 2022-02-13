Floor collapses at London bar, leaving 13 injured

The London Air Ambulance Service (LAS) responded to experiences at 4:44 p.m. native time that an space of the constructing had given means on the Two More Years bar and restaurant in Hackney Wick, near the positioning of the 2012 Olympic Games hosted within the British capital.

Emergency companies labored collectively to deal with 13 injured individuals, three of whom sustained probably extreme accidents and 10 extra had minor accidents, whereas 4 have been taken to the hospital, LAS stated in an announcement.

The ambulance service declared the collapse “a major incident,” and dispatched incident response officers, paramedics and quick response unit automobile crews to the scene.

About 50 individuals had left the constructing earlier than the London Fire Brigade arrived on the location, the group stated in a press assertion.