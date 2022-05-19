Florence bar fined €1,000 after police called over ‘expensive’ coffee

A Florence espresso bar has been fined €1,000 after an indignant buyer known as the police to complain concerning the value of a scorching drink.

The Ditta Artigianale espresso bar in Florence was punished on Monday for failing to show the worth of a cup of espresso on their counter.

One buyer had known as the native police, irritated {that a} decaffeinated cup of espresso value €2.

According to Ditta Artigianale, the espresso in query had originated from a Mexican plantation and had been “prepared with great care by baristas”.

In Italy, the typical value of an espresso is round €1, though many bars have elevated costs this yr.

The proprietor of the bar mentioned he was “ready to pay for my mistakes” however criticised the legislation and the high quality, saying the worth had been displayed on a digital menu.

“I believe that with everything that is served in bars today, this law has so much absurdity and should be changed, otherwise 99.9 per cent of bars and restaurants would easily be wrong,” Francesco Sanapo wrote on Facebook.

The Ditta Artigianale espresso bar is well-known within the Tuscan metropolis and has received a number of competitions for its coffee-making.