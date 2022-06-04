Florida AG Ashley Moody: NYC Health Dept. ads empowering ‘safe’ drug use are ‘deadly’

The Sunshine State officers doubled down on their disdain for a controversial New York City Health Department ad campaign that tells junkies to not be ashamed of their drug habits — ripping Big Apple leaders for going “far off the rails” to ship a lethal and reckless message.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted a duplicate of one of many woke NYC subway advertisements — which additionally says druggies ought to really feel “empowered” once they use doubtlessly deadly fentanyl safely, although the substance was the the main reason behind loss of life amongst Americans ages 18 to 45 in 2020, in response to one analysis.

“There is no ‘safe’ way to abuse fentanyl & these ads do not ‘empower’ users — they could get them killed,” the Republican AG wrote Tuesday. “I’m astounded how far off the rails NYC leaders have gone. DO NOT follow their reckless advice.”

Moody additionally tore into Mayor Adams for persevering with the “Let’s Talk Fentanyl” public awareness campaign, first launched by ex-Mayor de Blasio.

“It is inconceivable that the New York mayor and Health Department are empowering people to abuse drugs” throughout a “national opioid crisis,” Moody instructed The Post.

“There is no safe way to abuse fentanyl, and promoting these ads is beyond reckless,” she mentioned. “Resources for those struggling should be provided by trained and medical professionals, not by politicians and organizations giving dangerous and potentially deadly advice.”

Moody’s remarks got here every week after Florida’s Department of Health first referred to as out its northern counterpart. “This ain’t it, @NYCHealthy,” the Florida company tweeted May 27.

The advert marketing campaign initially ran with little response for a couple of month, from Dec. 13 to Jan. 16. The marketing campaign relaunched May 9 with a broader distribution that this time included subways, bus stops, newspapers, digital media and social media. It is slated to finish on Sunday.

The metropolis says it’s spending $750,000 on the second wave of advertisements however claimed Friday it couldn’t instantly present the marketing campaign’s whole prices.

Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-Staten Island) mentioned he needs solutions.

“Every single dollar that was spent on these dumb ads could have went towards another bed in a [drug-addiction] recovery facility or another session of counseling under the city’s Health Department,” Borelli mentioned.

Health Department spokesman Patrick Gallahue defended the new marketing campaign — which mirrors the “harm reduction” method embraced by Democratic-run San Francisco — saying “stigma-busting is a core part of public health.”

“It is central to our messaging on everything from sexual health to cancer screenings. Shame kills,” he added.