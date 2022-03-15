Florida man asks police to test his meth to ensure its authenticity

A Florida man was arrested after calling 911 to report his lately bought methamphetamine was faux. He requested the police to check it for authenticity, then bust the supplier who offered it to him.

Instead, the caller, recognized as Thomas Eugene Colucci, was arrested.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office mentioned deputies have been dispatched a Spring Hill residence on March 10 after a resident “called 9-1-1 to request that a deputy be dispatched to ‘test the methamphetamine’ he had recently purchased.”

Upon arrival, deputies met with Colucci, who informed police he lately bought methamphetamine from a male he met in an area bar. After utilizing a bit, he believed it was really bathtub salts.

Colucci informed deputies he was an skilled drug consumer, having used methamphetamine previously. He mentioned he knew what meth ought to really feel like. Colucci then handed over two small baggies, every containing a white crystal-like substance, to the deputy.

The police mentioned, “Evidently, the substance Colucci had recently purchased did not provide the expected sensation, hence the call to 9-1-1. Colucci told deputies he wanted his methamphetamine tested, as he did not want other people to purchase ‘fake’ methamphetamine from the individual who sold it to him.”

Colucci needed the police to “put the person in trouble” for promoting harmful medicine. However, he was unable to offer a reputation or contact info for the suspect.

The police mentioned, “As requested, a deputy performed a field test on a sample of the white crystal-like substance from each of the baggies. The substance from both baggies tested positive for methamphetamine.”

Deputies positioned Colucci beneath arrest and put him behind a patrol automobile. After that, Colucci informed deputies he was having chest pains. He was then transported to an area hospital, the place he was medically cleared by a doctor.

Colucci was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center on prices of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $7,000.

The sheriff’s division mentioned if an individual has “doubts about the authenticity of any illegal narcotics you have on-hand or have obtained from another person, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to provide this service, FREE of charge.”

This story was supplied to Newsweek by Zenger News.