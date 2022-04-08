Florida man posing as Uber driver rapes passenger: report

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a rideshare driver and raping a passenger he picked up from Miami International Airport final month, according to a report.

The 28-year-old sufferer had simply flown in from Salt Lake City and was in search of a cab when Fernando Avila Hernandez, pretending to be an Uber driver, provided to provide her a experience to her resort, NBC Miami reported Thursday.

At one level in the course of the experience, Hernandez, 28, requested if she would sit within the entrance seat to assist him with instructions.

The lady — initially from Colombia — agreed to the seat change as a result of she was unfamiliar with how Ubers function, NBC reported.

“She stated she did not think anything of it because since Uber is not officially allowed in Colombia, Uber drivers sit their passengers in the front so as to not alert authorities,” an affidavit on the case acknowledged, in response to the outlet.

As they approached her resort, she provided to pay by bank card — however Hernandez mentioned he solely accepted money, the report stated.

He then allegedly provided her $500 for intercourse and he or she declined, telling him she was not a intercourse employee.

Hernandez, of Miami, then allegedly demanded $300 for the experience and the passenger mentioned she didn’t have that quantity on her.

He drove her to a parking zone behind a close-by restaurant and sexually assaulted her, authorities alleged.

Hernandez then dropped the lady off at a resort the place she alerted staffers concerning the alleged assault.

The 28-year-old sufferer is initially from Colombia and had simply flown to Miami from Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP through Getty Images

The suspect was later arrested after cops examined surveillance footage and acknowledged him from an unrelated incident.

Uber instructed NBC that Hernandez has not labored for them since 2021 and was not approved to select up fares.

Hernandez is now going through a number of intercourse raps. His lawyer, Bijan Sebastian Parwaresch, instructed NBC that his shopper was harmless.

“We’re highly objecting to the notion of an unconsensual sexual encounter,” he mentioned.

Earlier this month, a serial rapist who posed as an Uber driver to lure ladies in Ohio was sentenced to at least 41 years in prison. Christian Burks copped to raping 5 ladies in Cleveland between October 2017 and May 2020. He posed as an Uber driver in two of these circumstances, according to Cleveland.com.