Florida Republicans send 15-week abortion ban to governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Abortions after 15 weeks can be banned in Florida beneath a invoice Republican senators despatched to Gov. Ron DeSantis late on Thursday, capping a bitter debate within the statehouse as a looming U.S. Supreme Court choice might restrict abortion rights in America.

DeSantis, a Republican, has beforehand signaled his help for the proposal and is predicted to signal it into regulation.

“I want abortion to be legal, safe and accessible but I fear this bill moves us in the other direction, forcing women with means to travel out of state and those struggling economically to resort to potentially dangerous options,” stated Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat.

The measure comes as Republicans throughout the nation transfer to tighten entry to the process after the U.S. Supreme Court signaled it will uphold an identical 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi and doubtlessly overturn Roe v. Wade. A call in that case is predicted later this 12 months.

The Florida invoice incorporates exceptions if the abortion is important to avoid wasting a mom’s life, forestall critical harm to the mom or if the fetus has a deadly abnormality. The state at present permits abortions as much as 24 weeks of being pregnant.

As the measure moved by the GOP-controlled statehouse, debates typically grew emotional and revealing, with lawmakers recalling their very own abortions and experiences with sexual assault.

This week, Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat who turned the ache of being sexually abused by her nanny right into a profession of serving to different survivors, tearfully revealed she was additionally drugged and raped by a number of males when she was a younger teenager. She implored senators to permit exemptions for rape, incest or human trafficking.

“It’s not OK to force someone who’s been sexually assaulted and impregnated to carry that pregnancy to term if they don’t want too, it’s just not,” Book stated. “And if a woman or a girl needs more than 15 weeks to decide, we should be able to give that to her.”

In a separate trade from when the invoice handed the GOP-controlled House final month, Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy advised lawmakers she beforehand had an abortion however has “regretted it everyday since.”

“This is the right to life and to give up life is unconscionable to me,” she stated.

Republicans have typically stated the invoice is cheap as a result of it isn’t a complete ban on the process and nonetheless offers girls sufficient time to think about whether or not to get an abortion, even in circumstances of rape, incest or trafficking.

“The only thing that we’re asking in this bill is that whatever decision you make, you do it before the 15 weeks,” stated Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia.

GOP lawmakers in West Virginia and Arizona have additionally launched comparable 15-week abortion bans much like the Mississippi regulation beneath overview by the Supreme Court. Republicans in different states have modeled laws after a regulation in Texas which successfully banned abortions after six weeks.

Before the vote on Thursday, White House officers hosted a roundtable dialogue with abortion rights advocacy teams and Democratic state lawmakers concerning the Florida invoice in addition to Republican restrictions in different states. In a press release concerning the assembly, the White House stated “In the face of these challenges, administration officials reiterated the administration’s commitment to exploring every option to protect reproductive health care.”