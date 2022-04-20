Florida Senate Passes Congressional Map Giving G.O.P. a Big Edge
Florida Republicans are poised to undertake one of many nation’s most aggressive congressional maps, urgent ahead with a proposal from Gov. Ron DeSantis that will almost definitely add 4 congressional districts for the celebration whereas eliminating three held by Democrats.
The map, which the Florida Senate permitted by a party-line 24-to-15 vote on Wednesday throughout a particular session of the Legislature, was put ahead by Mr. DeSantis after he vetoed a version approved in March by state legislators that will have added two Republican seats and subtracted one from the Democrats.
The new proposal would create 20 seats that favor Republicans, and simply eight that tilt towards Democrats, that means that the G.O.P. could be prone to maintain 71 % of the seats. Former President Donald J. Trump carried Florida in 2020 with 51.2 percent of the vote.
The Florida map would erase among the positive aspects Democrats have made on this 12 months’s nationwide redistricting course of. The 2022 map had been poised to be balanced between the 2 main events for the primary time in generations, with a nearly equal number of House districts which might be anticipated to lean Democratic and Republican for the primary time in additional than 50 years.
The map would additionally function a high-profile, if probably non permanent, victory for Mr. DeSantis, who has emerged as one of many Republican Party’s main figures and has not dominated out difficult Mr. Trump for the celebration’s 2024 presidential nomination. The Florida House is anticipated to move the map on Thursday and Mr. DeSantis is for certain to signal it.
“I think they are good maps that will be able to be upheld,” mentioned Joe Gruters, a Florida state senator who’s the chairman of the state Republican Party.
If it’s adopted into regulation, the Florida map will face authorized challenges from Democrats, who clashed with Republicans on Tuesday over whether or not the proposal violated the state’s Constitution and the Voting Rights Act’s prohibition on racial gerrymandering.
“It does appear to be politically motivated and it does not take seriously the hard-working Black people in the state,” mentioned Rosalind Osgood, a state senator from Broward County in South Florida.
Adam Kincaid, the manager director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, the celebration’s principal mapmaking group, mentioned that the proposed map complied with the state Constitution “while remaining faithful to the U.S. Constitution and the requirements of the Voting Rights Act.”
Some Democrats predicted that the DeSantis map would finally not move authorized muster — although any profitable problem would in all probability not arrive in time for the November elections. In addition to the Florida dispute, Democrats are locked in a court docket battle over a political gerrymander of their very own in New York, the place a judge last month invalidated Democratic-drawn maps.
