Flower Or Dessert? Vicky Kaushal’s Latest Foodie Adventures Has Us Mind-Blown

The newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, additionally extensively generally known as #vickat on social media, are one of the crucial cherished {couples} in Bollywood! Ever since their fairytale marriage ceremony in Rajasthan, we simply cannot get sufficient of the 2 actors! The energy couple is on a visit to the United States and their foodie adventures from the nation have us hooked! From the duo eating out at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant in New York to Katrina sharing her favorite pancakes, meals has been an enormous a part of their journey overseas. Recently, Vicky Kaushal shared one other foodie second from their journey that has our mind-blown. He obtained a good looking bouquet of flowers, and it seems, that the flowers include a twist!

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor’s Weekend Binge Includes This Indulgent Chocolate Cake

Take a glance:

Who would not love dessert? There is one thing about biting into an indulgent dessert that makes us really feel so good! It would not matter how our day goes, a slice of chocolate cake or a creamy cupcake would simply uplift our temper and convey a smile to our faces. Currently, bakers have began to get inventive with dessert. If you might have been searching the web, then you could have come throughout actuality desserts, the place folks would bake desserts that look precisely like a snake or a phone. The craftsmanship of those bakers is simply great, tricking our eyes into believing the phantasm! In Vicky Kaushal’s current Instagram story, we confronted the precise state of affairs, our eyes have been tricked into believing the phantasm. What seems to be like a bouquet of flowers within the picture, is definitely a bunch of cupcakes! Isn’t that simply so shocking! The flowers created from frosting look so lifelike that they appear to be actual flowers.

What did you consider Vicky Kaushal’s cupcake bouquet? Do inform us within the feedback part under!

