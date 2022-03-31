Fluent Elgar gives Proteas superb start after embarrassing sightscreen delay gets sorted | Sport

Dean Elgar, fairly actually, wasted little time imposing his authority on the Bangladesh assault because the Proteas skipper guided his aspect to a powerful place at lunch on the opening day of the primary Test at Kingsmead.

LIVE | Proteas v Bangladesh, Day 1

Taking benefit of some distinctly mediocre bowling, the feisty left-hander struck 10 boundaries in an virtually uncharacteristically fluent, unbeaten 60 off simply 76 balls as he monopolised the scoring.

South Africa reached 95 with out loss at lunch.

Elgar was punchy and composed throughout the wicket, specifically enjoying properly sq. of the wicket on his “weaker” off-side.

It was a testomony to the shape he is in that he might pull a meek short-ball from Ebadot Hossain with such disdain so near the interval.

Meanwhile, the stubborn Sarel Erwee was content material to play second fiddle, leaving liberally and, usually, solely enjoying with a flourish when it was warranted.

That stated, he was squared up by one peach of a supply from Ebadot earlier than being dropped on 32 by wicketkeeper Litton Das when he tried to chop off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

In hindsight, the embarrassing 33-minute delay initially for a malfunctioning sightscreen appeared to distract the Bangladeshis and settle the nerves of the hosts.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), business and advertising and marketing accomplice Megapro and sequence sponsor Betway had determined to place auxiliary, digital screens in entrance of the stadium’s present ones, however a technical glitch meant these did not change to white.

Bafflingly, even when the screens have been in a position to change, the highest proper corners nonetheless bore black.

To compound issues, solely white muslin cloths have been obtainable for protecting, which means that a number of needed to be sourced to ship a white sufficient background.

It’s undoubtedly not an excellent search for Kingsmead although it is subsequently been confirmed that this was a CSA and Megapro mishap, who each failed to check the system.

South Africa, shorn of a number of stars on account of IPL responsibility, handed debuts to ace Lions left-hander Ryan Rickelton and bustling Titans seamer Lizaad Williams in a line-up with some intriguing permutations.

Wiaan Mulder’s inclusion as an all-rounder means the batting order will get some fortification at No 7 and provides them an additional seamer possibility, whereas each front-line spinners – unusually in native circumstances – in Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer have been enlisted.

Teams:

Proteas – Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh – Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain