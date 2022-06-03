Fluffy Golden Retriever puppy wages a war against the mirror. Watch what it does

Social media is flooded with movies of canines showcasing unusual reactions to their very own reflection within the mirror. From barking at their mirror reflection to getting stunned by the doggo on the opposite facet who appears to be teasing them, such movies at all times deliver a smile to 1’s face. This video of a fluffy Golden Retriever pet is one other addition to such movies and she or he’ll depart you laughing out loud.

Posted on the pupper’s personal Instagram web page referred to as ‘skylars.the.limit’, the video options the adventures of Skylar, a “sweet & sassy pup” as her bio describes her. If this video is something to go by, this description appears extraordinarily apt for the doggo.

In the video, the doggo, a pet when the video was recorded, might be seen waging a battle of types towards the mirror. From making an attempt to make use of her paws to utilizing her enamel, she is making an attempt her greatest to 1 up her “opponent”.

“Skylar hated the mirror from the beginning… She doesn’t try to eat it anymore but if it stares at her for too long she barks and whines…” reads the caption shared together with the video. “How does your dog react to the mirror?” the caption reads additional.

Watch the hilarious video under:

Shared three days in the past, the video has collected over 3,000 likes and several other feedback.

“Skylar twin in the mirror,” reads a touch upon the put up. “Too funny and cute!’ says another. “

“Brave girl… You would win Skylar,” says a 3rd.

Some individuals additionally shared feedback about how their pets react to the mirror.

“The mirror doesn’t bother Murray but seeing his reflection in the window freaks him out!” shares an Instagram person. “I’m not that bothered with the mirror, I did wonder why the other puppy was staring back at me when i was younger but didn’t really react,” reads one other remark from a doggo’s account.

What do you consider this video? How does your pet react to the mirror?