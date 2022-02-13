Flurry of embassies decamp to western Ukraine

Western governments evacuating diplomatic workers from Kyiv are more and more organising short-term embassies in Lviv, a Ukrainian metropolis close to the Polish border.

The transfer comes as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensify. U.S. President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron individually spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for over an hour each on Saturday as a part of a continued effort to discourage the Russian president from pursuing army motion.

The U.S. State Department said in a press release that from Sunday it can “maintain a small consular presence in Lviv, Ukraine to handle emergencies” after on Saturday ordering “the departure of most U.S. direct hire employees from Embassy Kyiv due to the continued threat of Russian military action.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock additionally said Saturday “we will keep our embassy in [Kyiv] open but reduce our diplomatic staff. Our Consulate General Donetsk, based in Dnipro since 2014, is temporarily being relocated to Lviv.”

The Netherlands equally announced that whereas “most embassy personnel will also be leaving Ukraine, a skeleton staff will remain on hand … to issue emergency visas and laissez-passers from its ‘meeting point’ in Lviv.”

But the place the U.S., Germany and the Netherlands nonetheless plan on sustaining a pared-down diplomatic presence in Kyiv, Australia and Canada are decamping outright.

“Given the deteriorating security situation caused by the build up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, the government has directed the departure of staff at the Australian Embassy in Kyiv and temporarily suspended operations,” Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said Sunday. “We will be moving our operations to a temporary office in Lviv.”

That echoes virtually phrase for phrase an earlier assertion by Canada.

“We will be moving our operations to a temporary office in Lviv and temporarily suspending operations at our embassy in Kyiv,” Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated Saturday.

The EU has designated as important seven workers at its illustration in Kyiv, together with Ambassador Matti Maasikas, and for now they may stay within the capital, a EU diplomat stated.

