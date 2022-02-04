Flydubai adds Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to its network, resumes flights to Yanbu

Dubai’s funds airline flydubai will start to function flights to AlUla in Saudi Arabia, changing into the primary airline within the United Arab Emirates so as to add the vacation spot to its community, an announcement launched by the airline on Friday revealed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The airline will begin working flights to AlUla by way of Prince Majeed bin Abdulaziz Airport (ULH) on March 2 (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) and is about to function from Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Palm bushes at a date plantation in AlUla. (Supplied)

AlUla is a singular marvel of the world positioned in Saudi Arabia and residential to the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, Hegra.

“We are pleased to be able to offer passengers from the UAE and our network the opportunity to visit and explore one of the world’s most beautiful and untouched destinations,” stated the airways’ Chief Commercial Officer Hamad Obaidalla.

“This route [to AlUla] will be popular for our passengers from the UAE, as well as for travelers from the GCC, Russia and Central Asia. Al Ula offers passengers great options for seeking immersive cultural and historical experiences as well as outdoor adventure activities, especially in the cooler winter season,” stated flydubai’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations Sudhir Sreedharan.

AlUla opened to vacationers from the world over for the very first time in 2020. Visitors can now discover the historic stays and landmarks and be taught extra in regards to the nation’s wealthy cultural heritage.

Visitors may discover Alula by sizzling air balloon. (Supplied)

In AlUla, guests may have entry to a museum of preserved Nabataean tombs of Hegra, historic monuments and dwellings – each pure and man-made – and sandstone outcrops, representing round 200,000 years of largely unexplored human historical past, the assertion learn.

This picture launched on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 reveals a scene through the 2019 AlUla Balloon Festival a part of Winter at Tantora in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia. (File picture: AP)

Resumption of flights to Yanbu

Flydubai additionally said that it’ll resume its operations to Yanbu, rising its community in Saudi Arabia to 6 factors, together with Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina and Dammam.

Flights to Yanbu’s International airport (YNB), often known as Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport, will start on February 24, with three weekly flights.

The flights will function on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, in keeping with the assertion.

“We are also looking forward to the resumption of our operations to Yanbu in the [Medina] Province,” added Obaidalla.

Read extra:

Turkey, Armenia resume charter flights amid thawing ties

Humanitarians weigh in on challenges threatening world peace, coexistence

‘Answer to problems of our time’: Experts commemorate signing of historic document