FMSCI President Akbar Ebrahim Elected As President Of FIA International Karting Commission, Replaces Felipe Massa

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) President Akbar Ebrahim has been elected because the president of the FIA’s International Karting Commission (CIK). Ebrahim replaces Felipe Massa within the function, whereas the previous Formula 1 driver will now be heading the Drivers’ Commission. The Commission Internationale de Karting (CIK) is the worldwide sanctioning physique for kart racing and consists of 37 members throughout the globe. The announcement is an enormous one since Ebrahim is the first-ever Indian to be assigned to the function. He additionally holds a seat on the FIA World Motor Sports Council, which places India again on the apex physique that is accountable for worldwide motorsport at giant.

Akbar Ebrahim has labored extensively to develop and promote motorsport on the grassroots stage within the nation

Speaking about his nomination, Akbar Ebrahim stated, “I would like to thank the FIA President, Mr Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA Deputy President Sport, Mr Robert Reid and the World Motor Sport Council for nominating me to this very prestigious position. I would also like to thank the entire Indian karting fraternity as well as the FMSCI for all the support extended to me in the field of karting till date. I am aware that this is a huge responsibility and I shall strive to the best of my ability to do justice to the position, the CIK, the FIA and the global karting community. As a team, we will focus on further strengthening the top end of the karting pyramid and at the same time, will lay a lot of emphasis on broad basing the sport at all regional, national and grass-root levels.”

In addition to Akbar Ebrahim’s appointment, UK’s John Ryan has been nominated because the vice-president of the worldwide karting fee. Meanwhile, Ebrahim has been the FMSCI President since 2020 and that is his second time period within the seat having served beforehand between 2016-2018. Ebrahim has been enjoying a vital function in growing motorsport in India from the grassroots stage. He has been actively engaged on the karting scene in India and is an integral a part of the nationwide championship too.

