FNC’s Peter Doocy: Biden Called to ‘Clear the Air’ After Calling Me a Stupid SOB

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy mentioned Monday on FNC’s “Hannity” that President Joe Biden known as him to “clear the air” after calling him a “stupid son of a bitch,” which was caught on a sizzling microphone.

After the press convention, Doocy requested Biden, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

Biden responded, “It’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Doocy mentioned, “He called my cell phone. He said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal.’ And we went back and forth, and we talked about, just kind of, moving forward. And I made sure to tell him that I’m always going to try to ask something different from what everybody else is asking. And he said, ‘You’ve got to!’”

Hannity mentioned, “Did he apologize?”

Doocy mentioned, “He cleared the air, and I appreciate it. We had a nice call.”

Hannity mentioned, “That is not an answer. Did he apologize? That doesn’t sound like an apology.”

Doocy mentioned, “He said it is nothing personal, pal. And I told him I appreciated him reaching out.”

He added, “With all the stuff going on, I appreciate that the president took a couple of minutes out of his evening while he was still at the desk to give me a call and clear the air.”

