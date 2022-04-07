FOCUS: Is Picasso being cancelled?

Pablo Picasso‘s track-record with ladies actually wouldn’t make him a feminist pin-up right now.

There had been two wives, a minimum of six mistresses and numerous lovers — with a bent to desert ladies after they grew to become sick, a voracious urge for food for prostitutes, and a few eye-popping age variations (his second spouse was 27 when he married her at 79).

Some of the quotes attributed to him would most likely trigger Twitter’s servers to combust if he stated them now (“For me there are only two kinds of women: goddesses and doormats”).

None of that is new — it has been recycled by books and articles from (typically traumatised) relations since quickly after his demise in 1973.

But in a post-MeToo world, it poses a problem for individuals who handle his legacy.

“Obviously MeToo tarnished the artist,” stated Cecile Debray, director of the Picasso Museum in Paris.

But she added: “The attacks are undoubtedly all the more violent because Picasso is the most famous and popular figure in modern art — an idol that must be destroyed.”

Spanish painter Pablo Picasso posing with fashions throughout a ceramic exhibition in Vallauris (southern France) in 1958. (Photo by ARCHIVE / INTERCONTINENTALE / AFP)

‘Perverse, destructive’

Not that the problem is being brushed beneath the carpet.

The Paris museum has just lately invited ladies artists to answer the talk, together with “Weeping Women Are Angry” by French painter Orlan (a reference to one in every of his most well-known portraits, “The Weeping Woman”).

The sister museum in Barcelona is holding workshops and talks this May with artwork historians and sociologists to unpack the problem.

The consultants are, nevertheless, crucial of some latest hit-jobs on their beloved grasp.

An award-winning French podcast on the subject has reignited the talk, leaning closely on a 2017 e-book by journalist Sophie Chauveau, “Picasso, the Minotaur”, for whom the artist was “violent… jealous… perverse… destructive”.

Debray stated a few of their claims had been “anachronistic” and given to “conjecture and assertions without historical references”.

But she nonetheless welcomed the problem, saying: “The history of art is nourished by the questions of our time and new generations.”

Christie’s staff in entrance of Picasso’s ‘Tete de femme au chapeau’ in 2011. AFP PHOTO / CARL COURT (Photo by CARL COURT / AFP)

‘Animal sexuality’

Nor is it easy to separate the artist from the artwork.

Of her grandfather’s ladies, Marina Picasso as soon as wrote: “He submitted them to his animal sexuality, tamed them, bewitched them, ingested them, and crushed them onto his canvas.”

But, says one other grandchild Olivier Picasso, depicting Picasso as a monster dangers eradicating the company of the ladies who cherished him.

Some, like Marie-Therese Walter, had been younger and weak muses who felt discarded (she later killed herself), he informed AFP.

But others, like Francoise Gilot, knew precisely what they had been getting with Picasso and had no downside strolling away after they had had sufficient.

“Some came out of it well, but for others it went badly,” he stated. “It’s all very complicated — these women don’t resemble each other.”

The work themselves present a few of that complexity.

“There are violent works, others that are very tender, very soft… Each time, after exhausting his inspiration, he moves on to something else,” he stated.

“Women were necessary to his creations and without them, there would have been something missing.”