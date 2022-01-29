‘Focus on the process and not on the result’ – Bhutan cricketer Mikyo Dorji opens up on the advice he received from MS Dhoni

Bhutan cricketer Mikyo Dorji has shared a beneficial lesson that he has learnt from the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dorji took to Instagram and posted a photograph of himself with Dhoni and in addition shared the lesson that he learnt from him.

Dorji said that Dhoni suggested him to maintain issues easy and focus extra on the method and never on the outcome. Dhoni had additionally advised Dorji to benefit from the sport and never take an excessive amount of stress. Dorji additionally revealed that this recommendation from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has caught with him.

“Keep it simple. Focus more on the process and less on the results. If you get the process right you will get the result. And enjoy, don’t take too much pressure. Ever since the great MS Dhoni gave me this piece of advice, it has always stuck with me,” learn the submit from Mikyo Dorji.

Playing within the IPL is the last word dream for me: Mikyo Dorji

Mikyo Dorji additionally added that that includes within the IPL is his final dream. Dorji additionally stated that he was the one participant from Bhutan to register for the IPL auctions, and taking a look at his identify within the listing, there have been many individuals who even referred to as him. Dorji concluded by stating that his identify won’t make it to the ultimate listing of gamers as soon as it’s trimmed.

“Playing in the IPL is an ultimate dream for me. People saw that there was one player in the auction list from Bhutan and my friends started calling me. But they don’t know (laughs) that this is just the initial round, and the names are going to be shortlisted further. If I am honest to myself, my name will not be there in the main list after it is trimmed. Anyways, just registering is a big deal for Bhutan,” stated Dorji as quoted by The Indian Express.

On the opposite hand, MS Dhoni has been retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) forward of the 2022 IPL mega auctions for a sum of INR 12 Crores.