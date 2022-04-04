Following Yemen truce, first fuel ships enter Houthi-held Hodeidah port

Two gas ships have entered war-torn Yemen’s port of Hodeidah, the primary cargo in months, the militia who management town stated Monday, after a UN-brokered truce went into effect.

Yemen has been embroiled in battle between the federal government, supported by an Arab coalition, and the Iran-backed Houthi militia since 2014, when the insurgents seized the capital Sanaa.

Since 2016, the coalition has enforced an air and sea blockade, with exemptions for help flights, accusing Tehran of smuggling weapons to the Houthi militia. Iran denies the claims.

“The fuel ship, Ceasar, has now arrived to the port of Hodeidah after being held up for 32 days,” the Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC), which is underneath Houthi militia management, stated in an announcement.

On Sunday, it introduced the arrival of the primary boat after it had been “held up for 88 days.”

Areas underneath Houthi militia management — which embody a lot of the nation’s north and components of the west — have suffered a gas disaster for months, with the Houthis accusing the coalition of detaining oil ships because the begin of January.

But a two-month truce took impact on Saturday, the primary day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, bringing a glimmer of hope.

Essam al-Moutawakel, a spokesman for the YPC, informed AFP that the most recent gas shipments “will not end the fuel crisis, as the demand is very high… but it could alleviate its severity.”

Under the UN-brokered settlement, all floor, air, and naval army operations, together with cross-border assaults, ought to stop.

In addition, 18 gas ships are to be allowed into Hodeidah port, a lifeline for Yemen, and two industrial flights per week can resume out and in of Houthi-held Sanaa airport.

David Gressly, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, stated he welcomed the dedication to permit gas ships via the ports of Hodeidah province.

“These ports are critical entry points for fuel, food, and other essential commodities into Yemen,” he stated.

“The resumption of some commercial flights into and out of Sanaa International Airport will be welcome news to many Yemenis, including those who have been waiting for an opportunity to seek medical treatment or education abroad and for families who hoped to reunite” over the holy month of Ramadan, Gressly added.

