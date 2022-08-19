Fond du Lac tribe celebrates return of sacred burial grounds at Wisconsin Point

CARLTON, Minn. — An Ojibwe tribe in northern Minnesota is celebrating the reclamation of sacred burial grounds in Superior, Wisconsin.

On Thursday morning, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa held the celebration occasion at Black Bear Casino in Carlton, Minnesota – simply west of Duluth.

“We are honoring the generations of proud Anishinaabe people and their tireless work that has set the stage to make this historic signing possible,” the tribe mentioned in a Facebook submit.

At the late morning occasion, sacred land at Wisconsin Point was formally signed over to the tribe. The land was a burial floor of the tribe’s individuals courting again from the seventeenth century. However, it was eliminated in 1919 to St. Francis cemetery in Superior, Wisconsin.

“Approximately 180 remains from the most identifiable graves were disinterred, including at least one chief – Chief Joseph Osaugie (1802-1876) and placed in a mass grave near St. Francis Xavier cemetery, on the Nemadji River,” the tribe mentioned in a launch.

Several high lawmakers, together with Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, have been in attendance, together with U.S. Indian Affairs Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland.

“This is the type of collaborative work that brings justice and healing, and lays the foundation for positive relationships moving forward,” Newland mentioned.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is positioned in Carlton, simply southwest of Duluth.