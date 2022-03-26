Foo Fighters Cancel Colombia Concert After Death of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters has died on the age of fifty, based on an announcement from the band.

The band was finishing a tour in South America and scheduled to carry out at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia, based on the Associated Press. Following the demise of Hawkins, the band introduced through social media that it will not be performing on the competition and didn’t launch a reason for demise.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band stated in an announcement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins was Foo Fighters’ drummer for 25 of the band’s 28 years, taking on for authentic drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

Hawkins performed within the small Southern California band Sylvia earlier than touchdown his first main gig as a drummer for Canadian singer Sass Jordan.

Afterward, he spent the mid-Nineteen Nineties because the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette earlier than Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl requested him to hitch the band.

He additionally starred in Foo Fighters’ lately launched horror-comedy movie, “Studio 666,” the place a demonic drive in a home the band is staying in seizes Grohl and makes him murderous, AP reported.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Paul McCartney with Foo Fighters final yr.

People took to social media to share their condolences.

“Am so sad and bummed to hear about Taylor Hawkins,” Amazon‘s Andy Jassy tweeted. “Unbelievable musician, force of nature in Foo Fighters, really likable guy, and my thoughts and heart go out to his family (and the band).”

“RIP Taylor Hawkins,” podcaster Aaron Wolf stated. “This seems to hit extra hard. Thank you for music throughout my life. Somebody to love was a last hoorah from us fans to you.”

“We’ve seen Foo Fighters several times and already had tickets for two more upcoming shows,” tweeted Todd Harmonson, senior editor of The Orange County Register. “While Dave Grohl obviously dominated the spotlight, Taylor Hawkins added so much fun to every show. Loved watching him take over lead vocals or just beam joy on the kit.”