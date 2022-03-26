Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and greatest pal of frontman Dave Grohl, has died throughout a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

There had been no rapid particulars on how Hawkins died, though the band mentioned in an announcement Friday that his loss of life was a “tragic and untimely loss.”

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a competition in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday evening. Hawkins’ ultimate live performance was Sunday at one other competition in San Isidro, Argentina.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” mentioned a message on the band’s official Twitter account that was additionally emailed to reporters. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”

Police automobiles, an ambulance and followers had been gathered exterior the resort in northern Bogota the place Hawkins was believed to have been staying.

“It was a band I grew up with. This leaves me empty,” Juan Sebastian Anchique, 23, instructed The Associated Press as he mourned Hawkins exterior the resort.

Colombian police confirmed the loss of life however gave no particulars. The U.S. Embassy in Bogota expressed its condolences in a tweet.

After Grohl, Hawkins was essentially the most recognizable member of the group, showing alongside the lead singer in interviews and enjoying outstanding, normally comedian, roles within the band’s memorable movies and their latest horror-comedy movie, “Studio 666.”

Hawkins was Alanis Morrissette’s touring drummer when he joined Foo Fighters in 1997. He performed on the band’s greatest albums together with “One by One” and “On Your Honor,” and on hit singles together with “My Hero” and “Best of You.”

In Grohl’s 2021 ebook “The Storyteller,” he known as Hawkins his “brother from one other mom, my greatest pal, a person for whom I might take a bullet.”

“Upon first meeting, our bond was immediate, and we grew closer with every day, every song, every note that we ever played together,” Grohl wrote. “We are absolutely meant to be, and I am grateful that we found each other in this lifetime.”

It’s the second time Grohl has experienced the death of a close bandmate. Grohl was the drummer for Nirvana when Kurt Cobain died in 1994.

Tributes poured out on social media for Hawkins on Friday night.

“God bless you Taylor Hawkins,” Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello said on Twitter along with a photo of himself, Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Ferrell. “I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power.”

“What an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway,” tweeted Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother, co-writer and producer. “The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did.”

Born Oliver Taylor Hawkins in Fort Worth Texas in 1972, Hawkins was raised in Laguna Beach, California. He played in the small Southern California band Sylvia before landing his first major gig as a drummer for Canadian singer Sass Jordan.

Hawkins told The Associated Press in 2019 that his early drumming influences included Stewart Copeland of The Police, Roger Taylor from Queen, and Phil Collins, who he said was “one of my favorite drummers ever. You know, people forget that he was a great drummer as well as a sweater-wearing nice guy from the ’80s, poor fella.”

When he spent two years within the mid-Nineteen Nineties drumming for Morrissette, he was impressed primarily by the enjoying of Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins.

“My drums had been arrange like him, the entire thing,” Hawkins instructed the AP. “I was still sort of a copycat at that point. It takes a while and takes a little while to sort of establish your own sort of style. I didn’t sound exactly like him, I sound like me, but he was a big, huge influence.”

He and Grohl met backstage at a show when Hawkins was still with Morrissette. Grohl’s band would have an opening soon after when then-drummer William Goldsmith left. Grohl called Hawkins, who was a huge Foo Fighters fan and immediately accepted.

“I am not afraid to say that our chance meeting was a kind of love at first sight, igniting a musical ‘twin flame’ that still burns to this day,” Grohl wrote in his ebook. “Together, now we have turn into an unstoppable duo, onstage and off, in pursuit of any and all journey we are able to discover.”

Hawkins first appeared with the band within the 1997 video for Foo Fighters’ hottest music, “Everlong,” though he had but to affix the group when the music was recorded. He would, nevertheless, go on to pound out epic variations of it lots of of occasions because the climax of Foo Fighters’ live shows.

In one other spotlight of the group’s dwell reveals, Grohl would get behind the drums and Hawkins would seize the mic to sing a canopy of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”

“The best part of getting to be the lead singer of the Foo Fighters for just for one song is I really do have the greatest rock ‘n’ roll drummer on the planet earth,” Hawkins mentioned earlier than the music in a March 18 live performance in Chile.

Grohl will be heard telling him to close up.

Hawkins additionally co-starred in Foo Fighters’ lately launched horror-comedy movie, “Studio 666,” through which a demonic pressure in a home the place the band is staying seizes Grohl and makes him murderous. Hawkins and the opposite members of the band are killed off one after the other. The premise got here out of their work on their tenth studio album at a house in Los Angeles.

He additionally drummed and sang for the side-project trio Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders. They launched an album, “Get the Money,” in 2006.

Hawkins is survived by his spouse Alison and their three kids.

Associated Press Writer Manuel Rueda contributed to this report from Bogota, Colombia.

