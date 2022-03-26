Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died. He was 50.

There have been no instant particulars about how Hawkins died, although the band mentioned in a press release Friday that his demise was a “tragic and untimely loss.”

Foo Fighters have been on tour in South America. They performed a pageant in San Isidro, Argentina on Sunday and had been scheduled to play at one other in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday evening.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” mentioned a message on the band’s official Twitter account that was additionally emailed to reporters.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

After Foo Fighters founder and entrance man Dave Grohl, Hawkins was in all probability probably the most distinguished member of the group, showing alongside Grohl in interviews and enjoying distinguished roles within the band’s movies.

He additionally starred in Foo Fighters’ just lately launched horror-comedy movie, “Studio 666,” by which a demonic drive in a home the band is staying in seizes Grohl and makes him murderous.

Hawkins and different members of the band, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, are killed off one after the other. The movie allowed the group, who for many years have been one among rock music’s most sturdy acts, to have enjoyable whereas performing out a long-running joke.

The movie’s premise got here out of their work on their tenth studio album at a house in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

Hawkins was Foo Fighters’ drummer for 25 of the band’s 28 years of existence, taking up for unique drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

Watch under:

Born Oliver Taylor Hawkins in Fort Worth Texas in 1972, Hawkins was raised in Laguna Beach, California. He performed within the small Southern California band Sylvia earlier than touchdown his first main gig as a drummer for Canadian singer Sass Jordan. He then spent the mid-Nineteen Nineties because the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette earlier than Grohl requested him to hitch the Foo Fighters.

It’s the second time Grohl has skilled the demise of an in depth bandmate. Grohl was the drummer for Nirvana when Kurt Cobain died in 1994.

Hawkins is survived by his spouse Alison and their three kids.