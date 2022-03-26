Americas

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham11 mins ago
0 1 minute read


Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs on the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 26 in Tempe, Ariz. The band’s longtime drummer has died, the band introduced late Friday.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP


conceal caption

toggle caption

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs on the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 26 in Tempe, Ariz. The band’s longtime drummer has died, the band introduced late Friday.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Taylor Hawkins, the long-time drummer for the mega-platinum Foo Fighters, has died. He was 50.

Hawkins’ dying was confirmed by the band in an online post late Friday night time. It didn’t launch a trigger, however known as his passing a “tragic and untimely loss.”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the assertion learn. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Dave Grohl retraces his life-affirming path from Nirvana to Foo Fighters

Hawkins, was scheduled to play with the Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia, Friday. He had been with them since 1997, three years after the band started.

With his frenzied, frenetic vitality — he did not play the drums a lot as pounded them — Hawkins was the right complement to singer and guitarist Dave Grohl.

Sasquatch 2011: Foo Fighters, Live In Concert

“Part Beavis and Butthead, part Dumb and Dumber, we were a hyperactive blur of Parliament Lights and air drumming wherever we went,” the frontman wrote in his 2021 autobiography, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. In the guide, Grohl known as Hawkins his “best friend and partner in crime.”





Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham11 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button