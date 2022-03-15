Food blogger posts video of street vendor preparing gulab jamun chaat. Watch

Social media is stuffed with movies of meals bloggers who present some bizarre meals mixtures. There isn’t any dearth of such movies on Instagram which regularly depart foodies fuming. In one such video, which is one other unusual twist to a traditional meals merchandise, a avenue vendor prepares a brand new number of chaat, by including gulab jamuns to it. The video was posted by a meals blogger on Instagram on February 20 and it’s got over 1.70 lakh views to this point.

Ishan Sharma, a meals blogger, posted the video on his Instagram web page referred to as tonguetwisters. In the video, the seller begins by inserting 4 gulab jamuns on a plate after which tops it up with yoghurt, tamarind chutney, inexperienced chutney, papdi, bhujia and a few pomegranate kernels identical to a standard chaat is ready. Then the meals blogger tries the bizarre mixture and reveals that the gulab jamuns are stuffed from inside. Surprisingly he says he favored it as he stated it within the caption.

“Gulab jamun chaat. Seriously achi thi yr, tum loog gali doge acha likh dia toh (It was seriously good. You people will abuse me if I say it’s good),” he wrote as caption to the video.

Watch the video beneath:

People had been baffled by this meals mixture and replied with quite a few feedback like why did he do this.

“Aisi kya majburi h jeevan me?” commented an Instagram consumer. “Areee re!! Gulabjamun ke itne bure din kab se aa gaye,” posted one other consumer.

What are your ideas about this bizarre meals combo and can you prefer to attempt gulab jamun chaat?