Food blogger puts cotton candy in Maggi noodles as a fun experiment. Watch

Maggi is a dish that may be a favorite for lots of people be it at residence to fulfill their starvation pangs or out on the road at any roadside stall. One cause for Maggi’s recognition is it’s simple to cook dinner and one can add loads of issues to it to make it style higher. However, there are additionally many movies of individuals making an attempt their very own variations with the moment noodles and a few of them are so weird that it could depart you questioning.

Like this video of a meals blogger who does this bizarre experiment by placing cotton sweet within the Maggi noodles. The meals blogger posted the video on her Instagram web page Eat This Delhi 4 days in the past and it has obtained over 3.50 lakh views up to now.

In the video, she prepares the Maggi noodles by including a number of veggies however ultimately additionally provides cotton sweet to it. After it’s ready, she once more serves it with cotton sweet like a garnish.

“Tried cotton Candy Maggie. kya duniya accept karegi mujhe ki nahi (Will the world accept me now),” she captioned the video.

Watch the video under:

In the longer model of the video that she uploaded on YouTube, she hesitates so as to add the cotton sweet to the Maggi. It dissolves quickly as it’s put. When she tastes it ultimately, she says it isn’t unhealthy and tastes just a bit candy.

In the feedback part, individuals have been curious to know the way it tastes. “Wow…. New one,” commented an Instagram consumer.

What do you consider this experiment with the beloved Maggi noodles?