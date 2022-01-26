Food blogger tries gulab jamun pakodas, doesn’t seem to like it much. Watch

With every kind of weird meals combos that do their rounds on the Internet, these gulab jamun pakodas are the most recent addition to that checklist. This video that was posted on Instagram by a meals blogger named Bhawna, exhibits the making course of and tasting of this weird dish that includes some good outdated gulab jamun that’s fried in a batter.

The video opens to point out some gulab jamuns being dropped right into a yellow batter that appears like it’s the commonest type that’s used to make pakodas. With a bit of shake of the vessel that incorporates the batter, the one who might be seen making ready the pakodas, coats them evenly. After this, the coated gulab jamuns are deep fried in oil identical to some other pakoda can be.

By the top of the video, viewers can see how the meals blogger tries getting a style of this snack. She instantly regrets the choice and her expressions level to the truth that she did not actually benefit from the dish. “Karoge try kabhi?” [Will you give it a try?] reads the caption that accompanies this video.

Watch it right here:

Since being posted on Instagram on January 16, this video has acquired virtually 61,000 likes. It has additionally amassed numerous feedback from Instagram customers.

While many expressed their disapproval of this dish, some even preferred the dish and commented about the identical. “Awesome and yum,” posted an Instagram person, adopted by two fireplace emojis. “That hurts. Nightmare for every dessert lover,” commented one other.

What are your ideas on this video?