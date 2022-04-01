Food convoy enters Tigray for first time in months, World Food Program says
“20 WFP trucks have made it to our line of control& on their way to Mekelle,” Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), stated in a tweet Friday.
“This is one good step in the right direction; the bottom line, though, isn’t about how many trucks are allowed but whether there is a system in place to ensure unfettered humanitarian access for the needy!” Reda continued.
In November 2020, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a navy offensive within the northern Tigray area, promising that the battle can be resolved shortly. Within a yr, the preventing had left hundreds lifeless, displaced greater than 2 million individuals from their houses, fueled famine and gave rise to a wave of atrocities.
The TPLF stated final month that it might respect a ceasefire proposed by Abiy’s authorities to permit for help to enter the area.
The UN’s humanitarian companions final month warned that fewer than 10% of the required amount of seeds made it into Tigray earlier than the upcoming begin of the planting season.
In September 2021, the UN stated a “de facto humanitarian aid blockade” was limiting its capability to succeed in greater than 5 million individuals in Tigray in want of humanitarian help, together with 400,000 individuals dealing with famine circumstances.
Later that month, UN help chief Martin Griffiths declared that swathes of the war-torn area had been within the throes of a “man-made” famine and urged the Ethiopian authorities to facilitate entry.
The Ethiopian authorities has repeatedly rejected allegations that it’s blocking help. Just days after Griffiths’ feedback, it ordered seven senior UN officers to be expelled from the nation, together with from organizations coordinating reduction efforts.