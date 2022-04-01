Food convoy enters Tigray for first time in months, World Food Program says

A convoy carrying greater than 500 metric tons of meals and diet provides is anticipated to succeed in the regional capital Mekelle quickly for “communities on edge of starvation,” the tweet learn.

“20 WFP trucks have made it to our line of control& on their way to Mekelle,” Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), stated in a tweet Friday.

“This is one good step in the right direction; the bottom line, though, isn’t about how many trucks are allowed but whether there is a system in place to ensure unfettered humanitarian access for the needy!” Reda continued.

In November 2020, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a navy offensive within the northern Tigray area, promising that the battle can be resolved shortly. Within a yr, the preventing had left hundreds lifeless, displaced greater than 2 million individuals from their houses, fueled famine and gave rise to a wave of atrocities.