Food price inflation hits 11-year high

The newest client worth index information from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals meals costs have had their highest year-on-year rise in additional than a decade.

The ABS figures launched on Wednesday present the annual price of inflation soared to its highest degree since 2001, with meals costs up by 4.3 per cent over the yr to March, and a couple of.8 per cent from the earlier quarter.

In an evaluation of the information, agribusiness specialist Rabobank mentioned the climb is the best year-on-year enhance in meals worth inflation since 2011.

Senior analyst at Rabobank Michael Harvey mentioned horticulture was a serious contributor to the meals worth hikes, with greens costs up 6.6 per cent and fruit 4.9 per cent increased yr on yr.

“Higher cost of meat, seafood and dairy were also significant contributors to food price inflation in the quarter,” Mr Harvey mentioned.

Rabobank discovered there was broad-based worth inflation throughout the “food complex”, with rises recorded throughout all the main grocery meals product classes.

Food worth rises have been the best within the grocery channel, with reported inflation in meals service, “softened by meals out and takeaway foods” (+0.7 per cent) with worth rises partially offset by voucher schemes lowering out of pocket prices for customers in some cities.

Mr Harvey mentioned flooding in NSW and Queensland affected agricultural manufacturing and provide chains, which has begun to have an effect on costs.

Rabobank mentioned customers must be bracing for additional meals worth rises over the subsequent yr with the influence of upper transport prices, supply-chain disruptions and excessive commodity costs nonetheless being felt.

“Consumers will have to tighten their belts,” Mr Harvey advised AAP.

“Food inflation is not surprising given globally when you look at what’s driving food prices higher, a lot of these factors are still at play.”