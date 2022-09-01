Football Association of Ireland looking forward to another century of football | Inside UEFA

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has accomplished its first century and is properly positioned to efficiently begin its second, FAI President Gerry McAnaney mentioned on Monday after assembly with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin on the European home of soccer in Nyon.

“Our Association’s centenary marked a period of significant progress on our journey of transformation to become a modern, progressive, fit-for-purpose organisation,” mentioned Mr McAnaney.

Strong foundations

During his assembly with the UEFA President, Mr McAnaney reported that, in 2021, FAI took important steps towards stabilising its funds by rising revenue, chopping prices and drawing on nationwide authorities grants to assist soccer programmes in addition to the COVID-19 aid fund. He additionally described a variety of FAI governance reforms.

“It was a pleasure to welcome FAI President Gerry McAnaney and CEO Jonathan Hill to UEFA Headquarters,” mentioned Mr Čeferin, “It was great to hear first-hand about the reforms that should help Irish football’s growth in years to come. As committed stakeholders, we look forward to supporting the FAI in their work with the Irish Government to improve facilities for all players and clubs throughout Ireland.”

Mr Hill added: “Irish football at all levels has emerged stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic with renewed interest in our international teams, increased attendances at League of Ireland and Women’s National League games and tremendous vibrancy among grassroots’ leagues and clubs.”

‘We Are One’

The FAI’s long-term imaginative and prescient for creating the nationwide sport is about out in its 2022-2025 technique referred to as ‘We Are One’ and launched earlier this yr. Based on wide-ranging enter from throughout the Irish sport – together with gamers, followers, coaches, directors, employees, dad and mom and volunteers – the technique goals to enhance services, strengthen grassroots soccer, growth the sport for ladies and ladies and set out a brand new future for the League of Ireland.

“Football is the biggest sport in Ireland,” mentioned Mr Hill, “To deliver this strategy, the game needs to come together like never before.”

Developing soccer within the Republic of Ireland