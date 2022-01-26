Football boss says World Cup every 2 years could save African migrants from ‘death in the sea’

The head of worldwide soccer’s governing physique urged that holding the World Cup extra usually may save African migrants from “death in the sea.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino instructed the parliamentary meeting of the Council of Europe on Wednesday that soccer was heading in a course the place “a few have everything and the vast majority has nothing.”

He instructed the human rights physique that “we need to find ways to include the whole world, to give hope to Africans so that they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find — maybe — a better life but, more probably, death in the sea.”

He added: “We need to give opportunities, to give dignity. Not by charity but by allowing the rest of the world to participate. Maybe the World Cup every two years is not the answer. We discuss it.”

The European Commission and UEFA, European soccer’s governing physique, are amongst these to have voiced concerns concerning the World Cup plans.

Infantino’s remarks had been met with outrage. Ronan Evain, govt director of the Football Supporters Europe group, said the remarks had been “disgusting” and the biennial World Cup thought was a “megalomaniac plan.”

The subsequent World Cup will happen on the finish of the yr in Qatar, with preparations stricken by issues about human rights points, notably involving migrant workers.