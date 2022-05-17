Football fans swarm to sunny Seville ahead of Europa League final

Ten years after sinking into monetary oblivion, Rangers are on the verge of lifting their first European trophy for half a century once they meet Eintracht Frankfurt within the Europa League remaining on Wednesday.

Administration, liquidation and relegation hit a damaged membership in 2012, however whereas Rangers’ restoration was full once they gained the Scottish Premiership final season, a remaining in Seville now affords them an opportunity of European glory.

Frankfurt will go into the sport as favourites having already knocked out Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham to boost an in any other case disappointing marketing campaign that noticed the group end eleventh within the Bundesliga.