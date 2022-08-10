French footballer Benjamin Mendy has gone on trial within the UK on suspicion of ten costs of sexual violence.

The 28-year-old faces eight counts of rape, one among tried rape and one among sexual assault.

The allegations had been made by seven girls and all relate to occasions that allegedly occurred between October 2018 and August 2021 at Mendy’s residence in northwest England. He has denied all costs.

The former World Cup winner was suspended by his membership Manchester City for one 12 months after he was first charged.

Another man, Louis Saha Matturie — no hyperlink to the footballer with an identical title — can be on trial for eight rapes and 4 sexual assaults on eight girls between July 2012 and August 2021. He has additionally pleaded not responsible.

The trial at Chester Crown Court is predicted to final greater than three months.

Mendy performed 75 instances for the English aspect since becoming a member of from AS Monaco in 2017, and likewise appeared 10 instances for his nation, together with on the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.