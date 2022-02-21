Footballer Sandesh Jhingan apologises after making sexist comment, says he’s ‘let many people down’ | Football News – Times of India

🙏🏻 https://t.co/6nJPSQniBa — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) 1645458326000

NEW DELHI: Indian soccer staff’s star centre-back Sandesh Jhingan on Monday apologised for making a sexist remark after his ISL staff ATK Mohun Bagan ‘s 2-2 draw towards Kerala Blasters A video uploaded on ATK Mohun Bagan’s Instagram web page, which has since been deleted, captured the 28-year-old defender as saying, “Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath” (I’ve performed a match with girls, with girls) as he made his approach again to the dressing room at Vasco in Goa on Saturday.His remark induced an uproar on social media with many customers coming down closely on the participant, forcing him to subject an apology.

“I know a lot has happened in the last 48 years, and it has been down to an error in judgement on my part. I have had the time to sit and reflect, something which I should have done, instead of reacting…” Jhingan mentioned in a video he posted on Twitter.

“To put it simply, what I said in the heat of the game, is, it’s wrong, and I am truly sorry for it and I know I have let many people down, including myself and my family.

“I can not erase what I’ve achieved already, however I’ll certainly do from that is to be taught from the scenario, attempt to be a greater human being and higher skilled and attempt to be a superb instance.”

He said a fallout from this unsavoury incident “has been that numerous hate has been focused in the direction of my household, particularly my spouse”.

“I do know persons are upset with me however to threaten and racially abuse my household, I believe, isn’t required and unwelcome. So I please request you all to not do it.

“Lastly again, I am really sorry but I will try to learn from this and try to be a better human being,” Jhingan added.

Through a collection of tweets, Jhingan had additionally apologised on Sunday.

“If my comments have hurt anyone, my apologies. It was never intended to create any harm to anyone,” he mentioned in one of many tweets.

“Those who know me personally will tell you that I have always been a huge supporter of the Indian women’s team and women in general. Don’t forget that I have a mother, my sisters and my wife, and I’ve always been respectful towards women.”

He had mentioned he made the remark throughout an argument he had along with his teammates after the sport.

“What I said was a result of the disappointment for not winning the game. I told my teammate not to make excuses, so anyone taking my comment differently is only doing it to tarnish my name.”