Footballer Sandesh Jhingan Apologises After Making Sexist Comment, Says He’s “Let Many People Down” | Football News

Indian soccer staff’s star centre-back Sandesh Jhingan on Monday apologised for making a sexist remark after his ISL staff ATK Mohun Bagan’s 2-2 draw in opposition to Kerala Blasters. A video uploaded on ATK Mohun Bagan’s Instagram web page, which has since been deleted, captured the 28-year-old defender as saying, “Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath” (I’ve performed a match with ladies, with ladies) as he made his approach again to the dressing room at Vasco in Goa on Saturday.

His remark induced an uproar on social media which many customers coming down closely on the participant, forcing him to subject an apology.

“I know a lot has happened in the last 48 years, and it has been down to an error in judgement from my part. I have had the time to sit and reflect, something which I should have done, instead to react…” Jhingan stated in a video he posted on Twitter.

“To put it simply, what I said in the heat of the game, is, it’s wrong, and I am truly sorry for it and I know I have let many people down, including myself and my family.

“I can’t erase what I’ve completed already, however I’ll certainly do from that is to study from the scenario, attempt to be a greater human being and higher skilled and attempt to be a great instance.” He said a fallout from this unsavoury incident “has been that plenty of hate has been focused in the direction of my household, particularly my spouse”.

“I do know individuals are upset with me however to threaten and racially abuse my household, I feel, is just not required and unwelcome. So I please request you all to not do it.

“Lastly again, I am really sorry but I will try to learn from this and try to be a better human being,” Jhingan added.

Through a sequence of tweets, Jhingan had additionally apologised on Sunday.

“If my comments have hurt anyone, my apologies. It was never intended to create any harm to anyone,” he stated in one of many tweets.

“Those who know me personally will tell you that I have always been a huge supporter of Indian women’s team and women in general. Don’t forget that I have a mother, my sisters and my wife, and I’ve always been respectful towards women.” He had stated he made the remark throughout an argument he had along with his teammates after the sport.

"What I said was a result of the disappointment for not winning the game. I told my teammate not to make excuses, so anyone taking my comment differently is only doing it to tarnish my name."