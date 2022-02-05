Footy world does double-take over wild Shaq photo

Mystery surrounds an unimaginable photograph of Shaquille O’Neal and different NBA legends after an Instagram put up that got here from nowhere.

The footy world is doing a double take over a loopy photograph exhibiting NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley exhibiting off in Essendon jumpers.

The photograph of the NBA on TNT crew, which additionally contains host Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, first emerged on Johnson’s Instagram web page with none actual clarification.

It reveals the 4 scallywags — who make up the most well-liked broadcast staff in basketball — standing facet by facet inside a TV studio holding up Bombers guernseys with their names and enjoying numbers on them.

“Your mates in the States — the newest fans of the @essendonfc. Go Bombers,” Johnson posted.

The Bombers shared the picture on their very own Instagram web page a couple of minutes later with a easy message: “Red + black suits you, gents”.

How the photograph happened is but to be defined.

The photograph shall be onerous for Fremantle followers to see after Shaq in 2020 professed a love for the Dockers after assembly ahead Hayden Crozier.

After assembly Crozier and Lions star Lachie Neale behind the scenes on the TNT studio, Shaq in contrast Brooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin to the Dockers participant.

“He reminds me of my good friend Hayden, from the Fremantle Dockers, in Aussie Football Rules,” O’Neal mentioned of Griffin.

“He’s playing tough, he’s playing tough and rugged. That’s how I like him to play.”

It provides to the thriller surrounding the photograph posted by Johnson.

It’s additionally a major U-turn for Barkley, who in 2009 described AFL gamers as “damn idiots”.

“I don’t want to insult the Australians (but) I am like, ‘These guys are some damn idiots’,” Barkley mentioned on ESPN Radio.

“Nobody plays football without pads every week for three, four or five months and don’t make any money.

“At least in the NFL, you are going to kill yourself and … you get to be a millionaire after it’s over.”

It appears purely a coincidence that O’Neal is exhibiting assist for the staff Ben Simmons — who he this week called a “crybaby” — grew up cheering for.