For decades, cartoonist Ray Billingsley has depicted Black family life in ‘Curtis’

toggle caption Ray Billingsley

Ray Billingsley

Ray Billingsley’s story is one among nice tenacity and fervour. A veteran cartoonist and comedian artist, Billingsley is greatest generally known as the creator of the strip Curtis.

Debuting in 1988, Curtis was one of many first nationally syndicated comedian strips to characteristic a largely Black forged. Today, the strip is broadly learn in print and digital platforms. However, as a younger Black cartoonist, Billingsley struggled to get the possibility to painting his folks via his work.

Ray Billingsley/King Features Syndicate

Ray Billingsley/King Features Syndicate

Billingsley acquired his begin cartooning professionally in 1969 when he was solely 12 years previous, becoming a member of an trade that featured a few of the greats.

“Charles Schulz and Mort Walker, Peter Bailey, Jules Feiffer. I took something from everybody. They all inspired me in different ways,” he says.

But he traces the roots of his characters even additional again, via household ties. Growing up in Harlem, his older brother was an artist who drew landscapes and portraits. Billingsley tried to imitate him — typical of youthful siblings — however turned to cartoons since he was “no good” in comparison with his brother.

“I wasn’t doing anything that the guys would do at my age around my neighborhood,” Billingsley says. “I really started my work at 8 years old. I was already drawing on everything and my third-grade teacher, Mrs. Nelson, was the first one to actually see that I had any talent.”

Ray Billingsley/King Features Syndicate

Ray Billingsley/King Features Syndicate

Billingsley caught the eye of an editor for Kids Magazine whereas collaborating in a seventh grade artwork mission in New York City. At simply 12 years previous, he was employed as a employees artist for the journal and commenced cartooning professionally. Monday via Friday, they might ship a automotive to drive him to the journal’s workplace downtown. His life instantly began to alter.

“That didn’t sit well among other seventh-graders,” Billingsley says, chuckling. “I was growing, learning the business and getting successful, but also becoming more isolated.”

At first, cartooning turned a means for him to legally earn cash as a teen within the metropolis, however not too lengthy after, it turned one thing he lived, breathed and slept. “It was sort of escapism for me,” Billingsley says.

Black cartooning pioneers

In 1969, Black illustration in comics, particularly syndicated comedian strips, was uncommon, although not utterly unseen. Only three months after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, Franklin, the primary Black character within the broadly learn Peanuts comedian by Charles Schulz, was launched. Three years earlier than that, Morrie Turner’s Wee Pals turned the primary nationally syndicated cartoon by a Black cartoonist and featured an built-in group of characters.

This wasn’t Turner’s first try at diversifying syndicated comics. In 1959, his earlier work Dinky Fellas was picked up by the Chicago Defender, a serious Black newspaper. The strip was conceived with an all Black forged, although by the tip of its run, Turner had launched a number of white characters, remodeling it into Wee Pals, a strip embracing numerous cultural backgrounds.

On his personal solution to the cartooning world, Billingsley earned a full scholarship to the School of Visual Arts, the place he studied beneath Will Eisner. While there, his freelance work drew consideration and supported him whereas he was residing within the metropolis. “I was always working. In those days, New York was a real mecca for publishing. … It helped build my experience,” he says.

Trying to make ends meet, he designed for magazines, merchandise and greeting playing cards. He’d all the time needed to attract comics and ever since he was 16 years previous, he would draw one cartoon yearly to pitch to publishers. Six months after touchdown an internship with Walt Disney Animations, he give up to launch his first strip, Lookin’ Fine. The strip debuted in 1980 beneath United Feature Syndicate.

Lookin’ Fine featured an all Black forged of their 20s, however Billingsley says he did not have a lot freedom with the strip and was prevented from doing it the way in which he knew it ought to’ve been accomplished. Billingsley says he left inside two years after it was prompt the strip’s household ought to undertake a white youngster.

“I have to represent. I have to draw our people,” Billingsley says.

Billingsley started to get acquainted with the artists he appeared as much as. He reminisces in regards to the time in his 20s when he met Morrie Turner and the sentiment the second held.

“A person turned around and it was Morrie,” he says. “He looked at me, I looked at him and we both just smiled and we hugged. He started crying — Morrie was real sensitive. He was telling me, ‘You don’t know what you’re in for.’ ”

“He gave me the advice, he said, ‘If you really want to make it in this field with no problem, draw white kids or draw animals.’ “

Creating Curtis

Billingsley describes himself as in search of longevity relatively than simpler, short-term success in an trade the place some did not see the significance of drawing Black folks and telling Black tales.

“During the early days, I also had to deal with little prejudices here and there, and believe me, in publishing, they would tell you flat out: ‘Oh, well, we don’t think you’ll do so good because Blacks can’t read.’ All those negative things actually made me work harder.”

In 1988, Curtis debuted beneath King Features Syndicate, that includes a largely Black forged. The strip particulars the lifetime of a close-knit, up to date Black household residing within the inside metropolis. It facilities on the 11-year-old hilariously relatable title character Curtis and his little brother, Barry.

The every day adventures are each acquainted and comforting, whereas additionally highlighting real-deal points and the nuances of a much bigger, shared Black expertise — which was one thing not sometimes seen in newspaper comics.

Ray Billingsley/King Features Syndicate

Ray Billingsley/King Features Syndicate

Over greater than three a long time, Curtis has received over the hearts of hundreds of thousands of readers and continues to evolve with its viewers.

Ray Billingsley/King Features Syndicate

Ray Billingsley/King Features Syndicate

After residing most of his life on a deadline, Billingsley was awarded the Reuben Award for Outstanding Cartoonist of the Year in 2021, changing into its first Black recipient. Each 12 months, the award is chosen by a secret poll of the National Cartoonists Society. Among its notable recipients are Charles Schulz, Mort Walker and Jim Davis.

Billingsley is dissatisfied that it took so lengthy for the award to go to a Black cartoonist. “It’s been 75 years since the Reuben was out and here I am. The very first,” he says.

Though the acknowledgment of his work took time, his motivation has by no means revolved round recognition. “I wanted more people to get into it,” he says. “That’s what I’ve always wanted.”

Ashley Pointer is an NPR Music intern.