For full clarity, HSC results should be scaled against school’s wealth

Scott Morrison’s reward of $50 million in army and humanitarian help should really feel like a slap within the face to the individuals of Lismore and the Northern Rivers areas (“Payne says Russia has committed war crimes”, March 21). These individuals are refugees in their very own nation, made homeless not by warfare however by a flood, and supplied nothing quite a lot of measly handouts by a authorities that may all of the sudden discover $50 million to offer to a rustic in Europe. Ukraine is receiving huge monetary help from the European Union and the USA. Morrison ought to keep in mind that charity begins at residence. – Lynette Chamas, Burradoo How will they get 74,000 tonnes of coal to Ukraine overland? Did nobody discover that the Russian Navy has managed the Ukraine’s Black Sea coast even earlier than any land assaults occurred.

The solely two viable Ukraine ports had been Mariupol (gone) and Odesa (going). A lump of coal in our Parliament was embarrassing, however a shipload caught at sea will likely be mortifying. – Wendy Lowe, Enmore That’s a neat concept of Scott Morrison: use taxpayers’ cash to purchase coal from Whitehaven after which “donate” it to Ukraine. Who stated he doesn’t help the native fossil gasoline business? – Bill Forbes, Medowie Speaking of all issues artistically Russian (Letters, March 21), a fast nod to Nadya Tolokonnikova. who raised greater than $4 million at a New York occasion to help Ukraine. The Pussy Riot founding member, no stranger to Putin’s jails, nonetheless lets us hear her balalaikas ringing out. – Brian Jones, Leura The satan fears pravda (fact). – Tim Hunter, Abbotsford

Acting shocked on the virtually zero response to the atrocities in Myanmar by Australian governments of each colors is curious (“Ukraine needs our help but so does Myanmar”, March 21). Australia doesn’t independently select whom to sentence. With its nostril firmly inserted within the rear finish of the USA, all they’ll do is comply with as our imaginative and prescient is totally obscured by the large buttocks of the world’s bully. It is time we take away our nostril and grew up as a nation. – Gary Bigelow, Teralba Teens endure twice when society fails to behave While it’s true that the pandemic has contributed considerably to our normal state of bodily malaise and rising problematic psychological wellbeing, surveys throughout the globe do certainly point out these hardest hit are older teenagers and younger adults (“Pandemic takes huge mental toll on young”, March 21). Substantial signs of hysteria, melancholy and suicidal ideation are reported as penalties of social isolation, disrupted education and familial stress. But lengthy earlier than the pandemic, suicide, significantly in younger males, has been the main reason behind demise in Australia. And, regardless of commitments by successive federal and state governments, we are not any nearer to implementing youth-specific interventions performed throughout scientific, instructional and group settings, noting that these are preventable deaths. If solely we listened to their cries for assist and took motion. – Jack Dikian, Mosman I applaud efforts to offer a voice to these struggling psychological well being points, which can help others to really feel much less alone. But psychological well being is a matter talked about a lot extra by this era that it’s now extra, not much less, troublesome to get assist. I’m not trivialising the very actual psychological well being problems with some individuals, however it’s now extremely troublesome to truly get an appointment with a psychologist. So, my sympathies are with these in severe want. The elephant within the room right here is the quantity of teenage kids self-diagnosing with psychological well being problems comparable to ADHD after which clogging up a poorly resourced psychological well being system attempting to get a prognosis. Sometimes an excessive amount of time shut up, on a pc, at a stage of life when you find yourself spectacularly focussed on your self, is just not an amazing mixture, significantly for psychological well being. The resolution might not at all times be medicine or infinite journeys to the psychologist, simply an finish to an obsession with TikTook and display time. – Elizabeth Darton, Lane Cove West Pump up the quantity? Dis-gas-ting

Will the federal government reappraise its “gas-led recovery” after the CSIRO report back to Woodside that concludes extra gasoline will decelerate the transition to wash vitality? (“Woodside contradicts CSIRO report debunking key climate claims,” March 21) Record Arctic and Antarctic temperatures say they need to. – Graeme Finn, Summer Hill Australia’s greatest oil and gasoline producer claims exporting extra soiled gasoline will decrease emissions. They forgot to say that the fairies on the backside of my backyard can even sit on moonbeams. – Alison Orme, Marrickville PM’s spectacular Kitching name The irony of Scott Morrison lecturing Anthony Albanese on holding an inquiry into bullying within the Labor Party is breathtaking (“Albanese digs in on refusing Kitching inquiry”, May 20). Christine Holgate, the previous head of Australia Post, accused Scott Morrison of bullying her out of her job. After she was discovered harmless of any wrongdoing following an Australia Post inquiry and paid $1 million, Scott Morrison nonetheless refused to apologise to her. The Prime Minister’s hypocrisy by no means ceases to amaze me. – Sandra Taylor, Oxley Vale Let’s make no mistake: Kitching was no wilting lily. I used to be in the identical Labor Party department in Carlton whereas I lived in Melbourne. Whenever she did come to conferences you knew she was there and why. She was a part of the very highly effective Shorten, Marles, Feeney group that managed or controls Victoria. She may positively maintain her personal. – Robyn Alexander, Little Bay

Physios get a exercise I’m far much less involved by physiotherapists “over-servicing” sufferers in aged care properties than I’m by the federal authorities under-servicing our nation (Letters, March 21). I haven’t heard Senator Colbeck, as Sport Minister, commenting on any over-servicing by physiotherapists or anybody else in that space of his obligations. – Peter Campbell, Potts Point As a physiotherapist with some expertise working in nursing properties, some properties anticipate you to have a optimistic impact on the consumer in eight minutes. This is the problem. These nursing properties are all about revenue, not efficient care. Physios are very important, however allow them to make a distinction; give them sufficient time with their sufferers, not a couple of minutes in order that the nursing residence can clock up charges. – Dorothy Gliksman, Cedar Brush Creek Trouble down on the farm Under the brand new commerce take care of Britain 9 months in the past, British residents on a Working Holiday Visa – in search of a second yr keep – had been exempted from finishing 88 days of specified work that was sometimes farm labour (“Workers exploitation offenders accepted for new visa”, March 21). I suspected then that the working situations on the farms will need to have been actually dangerous for the British to place on this exemption for his or her residents. The indisputable fact that the brand new agricultural visa – focused to use Asian residents – has not produced even one new employee on the farm has confirmed my suspicion. – Thiam Ang, Beecroft

No gripes with this gray matter My recollections of the constructing of the Sydney Harbour Bridge return to the unique paint used to guard it (Letters, March 21). My household had 4 {hardware} shops in Rockdale from 1926 to 1986, and I bear in mind clients, when asking for a great rust-resistant paint, had been beneficial Ferrodor No. 29 Natural Steel Grey, the exact same paint and color as used on the metal arch. Ferrodor continues to be made and used on the Bridge. Happily, now, it doesn’t include lead. = Owen Fisher, Rose Bay Great to learn all of the articles on the Old Coathanger being 90 years previous, and stated to be good for not less than one other 100 years. Obviously, they didn’t have personal certifiers again within the Nineteen Thirties. – Bob Doepel, Greenway (ACT) Free TV for me There is just one choice for anybody who needs a life and finds (like me) that every one that’s on supply on TV is super-tempting: be sturdy and cease all streaming (“Losing the plot over our TV watchlists”, March 21). There is a lot already on free-to-air stations. Save the streaming providers for any such time as you could be utterly incapacitated and have run out of free stuff to look at (unlikely) and books to learn (ditto). Anne Ring, Coogee

Almond bilk Dead flesh or dairy, animal or vegetable, the problem is essentially considered one of fact in advertising and marketing (Letters, March 21). Not everybody can learn the nice print. My pet gripe is so-called almond milks. At greatest these might include three per cent almonds. This is blatant deception. The product could be extra honestly named “flavoured water with almond added”. – Meredith Williams, Northmead I don’t perceive why vegans need to eat/ drink substitutes of issues they don’t eat/ drink within the first place. – Wendy Young, Glebe Social butterflies Perhaps your lepidopterally despondent correspondents bemoaning the absence of butterflies are within the fallacious location (Letters, March 21). They are plentiful on the leafy south shore. Here in Redfern the beautiful caper white selection is that this yr’s fluttering customer as a substitute of the extra widespread orange-winged monarch. – Phil Rodwell, Redfern