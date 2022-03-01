For me to be part of the KKR family is an enormous feeling: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer after being not too long ago introduced as the following captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders is happy to undertake his all-new task. Last month, Iyer was roped in by the two-time champions on the IPL mega public sale for Rs 12.25 crore. The 27-year-old feels he possesses nice maturity and expertise which shall assist him on the fifteenth version of the mega event. Having beforehand led the Delhi Capitals within the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Iyer feels he’s extra assured along with his decision-making and is looking forward to performing underneath strain.

In his earlier captaincy stint on the IPL, Iyer was lauded for the best way he led the Capitals, guiding them to the playoffs in 2019, and going one step additional by enjoying the finals in 2020.

“I would be coming in with a much different mindset now. I’m now more mature and experienced in terms of my decision-making and captaincy skills. Really waiting eagerly to work with every individual in the team, and build that synergy which could really help the team perform at a different level. I’m just going to love the responsibility, and I thrive under pressure,” stated Iyer to KKR’s official web site.

I really feel that I’m a participant’s captain: Shreyas Iyer

The Indian batter went on to say that for him it’s a particular feeling to be part of KKR. The franchise has been beforehand led by the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, and Eoin Morgan. Iyer feels he want to proceed on the contribution of a number of the previous members of the franchisee. Elaborating additional on his captaincy model of play, Iyer commented that he likes being a participant’s captain who needs to guide a gaggle that possesses an analogous ambition of profitable.

“You know, for me to be part of the KKR family is an enormous feeling. I want to really appreciate the work which has been done by all the great players in the past and I would like to follow the same footsteps, that they have created for KKR. Personally, I feel that I’m a player’s captain and I want to create an atmosphere where all of us are thinking towards one goal, which is winning,” he added.