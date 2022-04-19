For Naga Peace Talks, Centre’s Interlocutor In Nagaland For A Week

Kohima:

The centre’s interlocutor, who held the primary spherical of talks with main Naga teams together with the NSCN-IM and different stakeholders six months in the past in Nagaland, arrived in state capital Kohima on Monday for peace talks.

A senior Nagaland authorities official stated that the interlocutor, AK Mishra, a former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), would meet Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, different Naga leaders and the leaders of Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and Naga National Political Groups (NNPG).

During his week-long keep in Nagaland, the Centre’s consultant would additionally meet core committee members on Naga political points headed by the Chief Minister.

The former IB chief was assigned with the Naga peace talks by the federal government after the switch of Nagaland Governor RN Ravi – who was the Centre’s interlocutor within the Naga peace talks for a few years – to Tamil Nadu Governor.

There was an open distinction of opinion between NSCN-IM and Mr Ravi, resulting in the impasse within the peace course of.

Mr Mishra, throughout his final go to to Nagaland in September final 12 months, additionally mentioned the Naga peace discuss problem with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who can be the Convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the northeast unit of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).