For now, Slovakia sees NATO, not EU forces, Russian firewall

Slovakia favors the European Union’s collective army aspirations, however NATO has develop into much more essential in guaranteeing the bloc’s safety, Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok advised New Europe in an interview on April 9.

“We very much favor the European Union’s improved ability to act individually but not at the expense of transatlantic link because NATO remains the most important and becomes even more important institution of collective defense,” Korcok stated in Greece.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, NATO has deployed troops alongside its japanese flank, together with Slovakia.

Regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s risk to chop off pure gasoline provides to Western nations that refuse to pay in rubles, Slovakia’s Foreign Minister stated it’s essential for the European Union to have a standard stance. “It’s key because, with this particular request presented by Russia, they are simply again demonstrating that they are not living up to the conditions of the contract,” Korcok stated.

“If contract, in our case, is concluded and the payment foreseen is in euros or in dollars in other countries then we have to stick to that and we see no reason to accepting this Russian change of payment. Unity is absolutely key,” he added.

Asked if the EU ought to negotiate as one with vitality suppliers, together with Russia, Korcok stated, “When it comes to future procurement of gas and oil, I would very much favor a joint position. Look how successful we were with the vaccines”.